Unleash the Power of Precision: Stochastic Sniper EA for Gold

Elevate your trading game with the Stochastic Sniper EA, a professional-grade automated trading system specifically engineered for the high-volatility world of Gold (XAUUSD). Designed to perform with surgical precision on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe, this EA is your ultimate partner in navigating the markets with confidence and discipline.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, the Stochastic Sniper EA takes the emotion out of the equation. It combines advanced momentum oscillators with volatility channels to pinpoint high-probability entry points where others only see market noise.

Why Choose Stochastic Sniper EA?

Surgical Precision: Uses a sophisticated blend of Keltner Channels and Stochastic Oscillators to find ideal reversal and trend-continuation zones.

Safety First Strategy: Strictly No Martingale and No Grid . Every trade is handled with integrity, focusing on quality over quantity.

Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an advanced ATR-based Trailing Stop that locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, giving your trades "room to breathe" while securing gains.

Built-in Risk Management: Includes a Daily Cut Loss feature to protect your capital from unexpected market events.

Fully Optimized for Gold: This EA comes pre-configured and ready to deploy on Gold (XAUUSD). We have done the heavy lifting so you can start trading immediately.

Broker Ready: Optimized specifically for Exness accounts. For other brokers, simply fine-tune the Risk Percentage to match your leverage.

Intelligent Input Parameters

Take total control of your strategy with these customizable settings:

RiskPercentage: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account equity for consistent risk management.

Lots: Set a fixed lot size if you prefer a manual approach.

StartHour / EndHour: Define your trading window to avoid low-liquidity periods or high-impact news sessions.

ATRThreshold: Ensures the EA only trades when there is sufficient market movement (volatility filter).

UseEMAFilter: A long-term trend filter (EMA 150/200) to ensure you are always trading with the major market direction.

DailyCutLossPercent: Your "emergency brake" that stops all trading if a specific percentage of daily equity is lost.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Adjusts how tightly the trailing stop follows the price based on current market volatility.

KeltnerLength / StochKPeriod: Advanced technical settings to tune the sensitivity of the sniper signals.

