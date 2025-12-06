Liquidity Grab

Liquidity Zones Gold – Liquidity Hunter for XAUUSD

Many indicators give signals that change, confuse with too many colors, or fail to manage risk. This indicator was born from a simple need: to see clear entry/exit zones on XAUUSD that remain fixed and already include risk management.

Why It Works (Key Points)

  • No Repainting – One of the most frustrating things is seeing a signal disappear. Here, signals are locked on closed bars. When you see a blue/red zone, it’s final. You trade on reliable data.
  • Built-in Risk/Reward Visualization – No need to calculate anything. The red zone is where you place your stop loss; the blue zone is where the take profit gives you three times what you risk. The 1:3 ratio is already drawn on the chart.
  • Instant Visual Clarity – Only two colors. Blue = entry and profit zone. Red = stop loss zone. No extra lines, no confusing arrows. You immediately see whether you're in a buy or sell area.
  • Captures Real Market Moves – It doesn’t look for complex patterns. It identifies “liquidity grabs,” those moments when the market breaks a level to trigger traders’ stop losses before reversing. These are typical gold moves where large players operate.
  • Tailored for Gold – The parameters (percentage thresholds, zone widths) are calibrated to XAUUSD’s volatility. It works better on gold than other pairs because it leverages the metal’s typical movements.

What You See on the Chart

Horizontal rectangular zones that last for 8 bars:

  • If BUY: Red zone below (stop loss), blue zone above (entry and take profit)
  • If SELL: Red zone above (stop loss), blue zone below (entry and take profit)

Maximum of 8 active zones to keep the chart clean. Old zones disappear automatically.

Who It’s For

If you trade gold (XAUUSD) and:

  • Want signals that don’t change while watching the chart
  • Seek trades with a predefined 1:3 risk/reward ratio
  • Prefer a clean and simple visual (few colors, no clutter)
  • Trade on timeframes from M5 upward (M15 recommended)
  • Like the idea of trading where the market grabs liquidity (false breakouts)
  • Enter where others exit (liquidity grabs)

What It’s Not

It’s not a magic indicator. It doesn’t guarantee 100% winning trades. It’s a visual tool that shows high-probability zones based on liquidity breaks, with risk management already drawn on the chart.

In practice: It helps you spot potential reversal opportunities, knowing exactly where to place your stop and how much to aim for with a 1:3 ratio. All in two colors, no surprises.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Gold Trader Pro Indicator" is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to help you make informed trading decisions about gold. Using a combination of moving averages, RSI, ADX, MACD, and volume analysis, this indicator provides clear trading signals across multiple timeframes, including M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade! Main Features Multi
FREE
Modern Support Resistence
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Göstergeler
Dynamic S/R indicator that creates zones from fast/slow fractals, merges them if they overlap, classifies them (Possible, Untested, Verified, Turncoat, Weak), highlights the one closest to current price, and sends alerts when price enters the area. It supports testing mode, visual themes, zone extension/merge, global variables for EA integration, optional display of broken zones, and an adaptive ATR-based fuzz filter (with automatic fallback). My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your
FREE
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Göstergeler
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator is an advanced tool specifically designed for analyzing the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on BTCUSD. This indicator combines multiple technical analysis methods to generate precise and reliable trading signals. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders, the Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator provides everything you need to make informed trading decisions. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. H
FREE
Candle Timer Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Göstergeler
Candle   Timer   Indicator   is   a   custom   tool   designed   for   the   MetaTrader   4   (MQL4)   trading   platform.   Its   primary   purpose   is   to   display   a   moving   timer   on   the   chart,   indicating   the   remaining   time   before   the   current   candle   closes.   This   feature   is   particularly   useful   for   traders   who   need   precise   tracking   of   candle   closing   times   for   their   technical   analysis   strategies. My indicators for free. I onl
FREE
Buy Sell Magic AI
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Göstergeler
Buy Sell Magic AI – Dynamic Trend Line & Bollinger Bands for MT4 Buy Sell Magic AI is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of Bollinger Bands with a dynamic central midline that acts as a real-time trend line . It delivers clear entry signals, visual trend confirmation, and automatic Stop Loss placement—plus a built-in candle timer for precise trade timing. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have
FREE
Forex Trader Bot
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Trader Bot  is a powerful Advanced Expert Advisor for Breakout and Trend Strategies is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed to capitalize on breakout and trend-following opportunities in today’s volatile forex markets. Built with a robust algorithmic structure and smart risk management protocols, this EA is tailored for traders who demand both precision and reliability in automated trading. Unlike conventional EA's, Forex Trader Bot does not rely on outdated tactics such as grid system
Currency Switcher
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Göstergeler
Currency Switcher Indicator The "Currency Switcher" indicator is designed for MetaTrader 4 and allows users to quickly switch between different currency pairs and other trading instruments directly from the chart window. This indicator creates a series of buttons on the chart, each associated with a specific trading symbol. Users can click on these buttons to change the current chart symbol. Key Features - **Symbol Categories**: The indicator supports various symbol categories, including Maj
FREE
Gold Trader Pro EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading in the  XAUUSD  but works on all Major Pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD . This EA for Meta Trader 4 (MT4) uses a combination of strategies based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator and the Martingale technique to maximize profits. It is ideal for traders looking for a fully automated and robust trading system. BUY NOW AND UPDATE LIFETIME! 1. RSI Strategy:    - RSI indicator to i
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt