Liquidity Grab

Liquidity Zones Gold – Liquidity Hunter for XAUUSD

Many indicators give signals that change, confuse with too many colors, or fail to manage risk. This indicator was born from a simple need: to see clear entry/exit zones on XAUUSD that remain fixed and already include risk management.

Why It Works (Key Points)

No Repainting – One of the most frustrating things is seeing a signal disappear. Here, signals are locked on closed bars. When you see a blue/red zone, it’s final. You trade on reliable data.

– One of the most frustrating things is seeing a signal disappear. Here, signals are locked on closed bars. When you see a blue/red zone, it’s final. You trade on reliable data. Built-in Risk/Reward Visualization – No need to calculate anything. The red zone is where you place your stop loss; the blue zone is where the take profit gives you three times what you risk. The 1:3 ratio is already drawn on the chart.

– No need to calculate anything. The red zone is where you place your stop loss; the blue zone is where the take profit gives you three times what you risk. The 1:3 ratio is already drawn on the chart. Instant Visual Clarity – Only two colors. Blue = entry and profit zone. Red = stop loss zone. No extra lines, no confusing arrows. You immediately see whether you're in a buy or sell area.

– Only two colors. Blue = entry and profit zone. Red = stop loss zone. No extra lines, no confusing arrows. You immediately see whether you're in a buy or sell area. Captures Real Market Moves – It doesn’t look for complex patterns. It identifies “liquidity grabs,” those moments when the market breaks a level to trigger traders’ stop losses before reversing. These are typical gold moves where large players operate.

– It doesn’t look for complex patterns. It identifies “liquidity grabs,” those moments when the market breaks a level to trigger traders’ stop losses before reversing. These are typical gold moves where large players operate. Tailored for Gold – The parameters (percentage thresholds, zone widths) are calibrated to XAUUSD’s volatility. It works better on gold than other pairs because it leverages the metal’s typical movements.

What You See on the Chart

Horizontal rectangular zones that last for 8 bars:

If BUY : Red zone below (stop loss), blue zone above (entry and take profit)

: Red zone below (stop loss), blue zone above (entry and take profit) If SELL: Red zone above (stop loss), blue zone below (entry and take profit)

Maximum of 8 active zones to keep the chart clean. Old zones disappear automatically.

Who It’s For

If you trade gold (XAUUSD) and:

Want signals that don’t change while watching the chart

Seek trades with a predefined 1:3 risk/reward ratio

Prefer a clean and simple visual (few colors, no clutter)

Trade on timeframes from M5 upward (M15 recommended)

Like the idea of trading where the market grabs liquidity (false breakouts)

Enter where others exit (liquidity grabs)

What It’s Not

It’s not a magic indicator. It doesn’t guarantee 100% winning trades. It’s a visual tool that shows high-probability zones based on liquidity breaks, with risk management already drawn on the chart.

In practice: It helps you spot potential reversal opportunities, knowing exactly where to place your stop and how much to aim for with a 1:3 ratio. All in two colors, no surprises.



