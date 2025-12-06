Transform any trend into a complete institutional support & resistance map with Trend Zones MT4. With a single instant scan, any trend can be converted into a structured support and resistance map based purely on institutional activity.

Trend Zones highlight high-probability retracement areas within the selected trend using three layers of confluence: Volume Profiles

Fair Value Gaps

Premium/Discount Zones The tool performs an x-ray–style scan of the trend—whether selected automatically or manually by dragging the V-Line—and reveals the key zones where price is most likely to react.

Fair Value Gaps and Premium/Discount zones can be toggled on or off to increase confluence or maintain a cleaner chart. Need a clean chart for execution? Simply click the button to hide all Trend Zones.





Who It Is For

Trend Zones is built for traders who: Want to identify the best trend retracement levels based on institutional activity

Trade mechanically and need instant, reliable structure they can apply consistently

Want a clean, uncluttered chart when needed





Key Features:

Automatic trend detection or Manual trend selection via a simple V-Line drag Volume profile scan for precise retracement zones Fair Value Gaps and Premium/Discount areas (optional) Auto-adjusting zones as the trend leg extends One-click hide/show for a clean execution chart



How to Use Volume Profiles Volume profiles highlight the price levels where significant trading activity occurred. High-volume nodes often act as strong support or resistance.

Low-volume pockets tend to let price pass quickly.

Solid volume areas often pull price in and hold it there temporarily—like gravity—before the next move. Scanning these structures inside a trend reveals the levels most likely to attract reactions or provide high-quality retracement opportunities.

What Gaps Represent Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) mark areas where price moved too quickly, leaving inefficiencies behind. The market commonly revisits these zones as it seeks balance, making FVGs powerful confluence points when aligned with trend direction.

What Premium and Discount Mean Premium and Discount zones divide a trend into regions where price is considered expensive (premium) or cheap (discount) relative to the current swing.

These zones are separated by the midpoint between the highest and lowest points of the selected trend leg. Discount zones (below the midpoint) favor long entries.

Premium zones (above the midpoint) favor short entries. When combined with volume structure, these zones help pinpoint the most favorable retracement areas where institutional traders are likely to position themselves.

Drag the V-Line To Manually Select a Trend

The tool instantly identifies the most recent trend leg.

Prefer analyzing a different swing? Simply drag the V-Line to the start of any impulse leg to rescan the trend and redraw all levels.

Dragging the V-Line disables Auto Mode.

To re-enable Auto Mode, switch timeframes or click the button twice (hide the tool, then show it again).







