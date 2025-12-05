NZH Stochastic

Strategy Overview

The strategy is based on detecting overbought and oversold conditions using the Stochastic oscillator. It operates using momentum shifts between the %K and %D lines for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits.

1. Entry Logic

A trade is opened when a Stochastic crossover occurs in extreme zones:

Buy Entry: The %K line crosses above the %D line while in the oversold zone (below the Oversold level, e.g., 20).

Sell Entry: The %K line crosses below the %D line while in the overbought zone (above the Overbought level, e.g., 80).

The strategy ensures that only one position is open at any time. No additional entries are allowed until the current trade is closed.

2. Exit Logic (Reversal Close)

Trades are closed based solely on a Stochastic reversal signal:

Close Buy: The %K line crosses below the %D line, confirming a bearish reversal.

Close Sell: The %K line crosses above the %D line, confirming a bullish reversal.

This exit method maintains a purely indicator-driven approach and avoids fixed-level-based exits.

3. Position Sizing

The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism:

Validates broker constraints (minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot)

Computes whether the available free margin is sufficient

Dynamically reduces the lot size if necessary

This ensures compatibility with any MT4 broker and prevents margin-related trade errors.

4. Market Conditions

The strategy functions across all timeframes and symbols. Since the Stochastic is a momentum oscillator, it performs best during trending or semi-trending markets, while reacting slower during sideways or low-volatility conditions.

5. Risk Considerations

Because the system does not use stop loss or take profit orders, trades remain open until a Stochastic reversal is detected. This can lead to prolonged drawdowns in ranging markets or during trend exhaustion.

Position sizing via the auto-lot system mitigates but does not eliminate this risk.