Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

1. Entry Logic

A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction:

Buy Entry:

ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25) and +DI > -DI → bullish trend detected → open Buy.

Sell Entry:

ADX > Threshold and -DI > +DI → bearish trend detected → open Sell.

The EA ensures only one position per direction is open at any time.

2. Exit Logic

Trades are closed based on a reversal signal from the ADX indicator:

Close Buy:

-DI crosses above +DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bearish reversal.

Close Sell:

+DI crosses above -DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bullish reversal.

This approach ensures trades remain active only during the current trend.

3. Position Sizing

The EA includes an adaptive lot management system:

Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, lot step

Checks available free margin before opening a trade

Reduces lot size automatically if the requested volume exceeds free margin

This mechanism prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY .

4. Market Conditions

Works on all timeframes and any symbol

Best suited for trending markets ; may perform slower during sideways or low-volatility phases

Reaction depends on ADX sensitivity (adjustable period and threshold)

5. Risk Considerations