NZH Adx

Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

1. Entry Logic

A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction:

  • Buy Entry:
    ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25) and +DI > -DI → bullish trend detected → open Buy.

  • Sell Entry:
    ADX > Threshold and -DI > +DI → bearish trend detected → open Sell.

The EA ensures only one position per direction is open at any time.

2. Exit Logic

Trades are closed based on a reversal signal from the ADX indicator:

  • Close Buy:
    -DI crosses above +DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bearish reversal.

  • Close Sell:
    +DI crosses above -DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bullish reversal.

This approach ensures trades remain active only during the current trend.

3. Position Sizing

The EA includes an adaptive lot management system:

  • Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, lot step

  • Checks available free margin before opening a trade

  • Reduces lot size automatically if the requested volume exceeds free margin

This mechanism prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY .

4. Market Conditions

  • Works on all timeframes and any symbol

  • Best suited for trending markets; may perform slower during sideways or low-volatility phases

  • Reaction depends on ADX sensitivity (adjustable period and threshold)

5. Risk Considerations

  • No fixed stop loss or take profit; positions are closed solely on trend reversal signals

  • In ranging markets, drawdowns may occur if the trend signal reverses late

  • Lot sizing is adaptive, but risk should be managed according to account balance


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
NZH Ichimoku
Nezir Hyka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator , detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the   price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud) . It operates using   trend confirmation for entries   and   opposite trade closure for exits . 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear   Ichimoku trend   is detected: Buy Entry:   The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and   Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen , indicating
NZH Breakout
Nezir Hyka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places   Buy Stop   and   Sell Stop   pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a   user-defined risk percentage   and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic Buy Stop:   Placed above the current bar op
NZH Stochastic
Nezir Hyka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting   overbought and oversold conditions   using the   Stochastic oscillator . It operates using   momentum shifts between the %K and %D lines   for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a   Stochastic crossover   occurs in extreme zones: Buy Entry:   The %K line crosses above the %D line while in the   oversold zone   (below the Oversold level, e.g., 20). Sell Entry:   The %K line crosses below the
FREE
NZH Macd
Nezir Hyka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting momentum shifts through the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, specifically the relationship between the MACD main line and its signal line. It operates using a classic crossover approach for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear MACD crossover occurs: Buy Entry: The MACD main line crosses   above   the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum shift. Sell Entry: Th
FREE
NZH Cci
Nezir Hyka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The CCI Trend Reversal Expert Advisor identifies potential market reversals using the   Commodity Channel Index (CCI) . It opens trades when the CCI crosses predefined overbought or oversold levels and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the CCI crosses specific threshold levels: Buy Entry: CCI cr
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt