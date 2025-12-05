NZH Breakout

Strategy Overview The strategy is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator , detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud) . It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits . 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear Ichimoku trend is detected: Buy Entry: The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen , indicating