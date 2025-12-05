NZH Breakout

Strategy Overview
The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a user-defined risk percentage and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels.

1. Entry Logic

  • Buy Stop: Placed above the current bar open at a distance defined by DistancePoints .

  • Sell Stop: Placed below the current bar open at the same distance.

  • Only one pending order per direction is maintained at any time. Existing pending orders for the same EA and symbol are automatically deleted before placing new ones.

2. Risk Management

  • Lot size is calculated dynamically based on:

    • Account balance

    • User-defined RiskPercent

    • Stop loss distance in points

  • Ensures the risk per trade does not exceed the defined percentage.

  • Lot sizes are normalized according to broker rules (min lot, max lot, lot step).

  • Free margin is checked before placing orders to prevent insufficient funds.

3. Exit Logic

  • Stop Loss ( SLpoints ) and Take Profit ( TPpoints ) are applied to each pending order.

  • Orders automatically close when SL or TP is hit.

  • No manual management is required for open trades after pending orders are executed.

4. Market Conditions

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

  • Suitable for breakout trading strategies.

  • Effectiveness increases in volatile or trending markets.

  • EA can be used with fixed distance breakouts for a simple, automated approach.

5. Safety Features

  • Automatic deletion of old pending orders to avoid duplicates.

  • Safe handling of lot size and margin to prevent common MT4 errors:

    • ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

    • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY

  • All orders use a MagicNumber to distinguish EA trades from manual or other EA trades.


