NZH Ichimoku

Strategy Overview

The strategy is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud). It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits.

1. Entry Logic

A trade is opened when a clear Ichimoku trend is detected:

Buy Entry: The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen , indicating bullish momentum.

Sell Entry: The closing price is below the cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen, indicating bearish momentum.

Only one position is allowed at any time. No additional entries are taken until the current trade is closed.

2. Exit Logic (Opposite Signal Close)

Trades are closed based on an opposite Ichimoku signal:

Close Buy: A bearish trend appears (price below cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen).

Close Sell: A bullish trend appears (price above cloud and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen).

This ensures a purely indicator-driven exit without fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

3. Position Sizing

The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism:

Validates broker constraints (minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot)

Checks if free margin is sufficient

Dynamically reduces the lot size if necessary

This guarantees compatibility with any MT4 broker and prevents margin-related trade errors.

4. Market Conditions

The strategy functions across all timeframes and symbols. Since the Ichimoku system measures trend and momentum, it works best in trending markets, while it may generate slower signals in sideways or low-volatility conditions.

5. Risk Considerations

Because the system does not use stop loss or take profit orders, trades remain open until an Ichimoku reversal is detected. This can lead to prolonged drawdowns in ranging markets or during trend exhaustion.

The adaptive lot sizing mitigates but does not eliminate this risk.