NAS100 Edge Engine

NAS100 H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Trend Engine

This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for NAS100 on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.

The goal is simple:

Catch strong NAS100 moves after volatility expansion

Filter out as much noise as possible

Control risk per trade and at account level

It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.

Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.

High-level idea

The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered NAS100 strategy:

Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands

Volatility regime filter using ATR

Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages

Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop

Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups

Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar

Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default)

All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for NAS100 H1.

The user does not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.

What makes this EA different

Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5

The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long NAS100 history. Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic.

Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2018–2025

The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester , using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.

One symbol, one timeframe, done properly

This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.

It is focused on NAS100, H1 , with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.

Three money management modes

Choose between: fixed lots % risk per trade (SL-based) auto-scaling with account balance steps

Bounded martingale (optional)

Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with: a maximum number of steps a maximum allowed lot size

Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic position sizing.

Equity protection

Optional account-level safety: max daily loss % max consecutive losses per direction max overall equity drawdown % from the peak

Clean, conservative defaults

Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester run.

You can switch martingale and trailing off if you want behaviour closer to a pure 1R-style risk model.

Portfolio-ready

Similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks are being developed with the same Python → MQL5 pipeline.

The idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without changing the logic of each EA.

Recommended usage

Symbol: NAS100 (US Tech 100 cash/CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)

Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)

Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution

Mode: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour

Tester mode for your own backtests: Every tick based on real ticks Use broker’s NAS100 tick history from 2018 onward for realism



Inputs

General

InpSymbol

Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.

InpTimeframe

Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . The logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.

InpMagic

Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.

InpSlippagePoints

Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.

Trade direction

InpEnableLong

Enable/disable long trades.

InpEnableShort

Enable/disable short trades.

You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.

Money Management

InpMMMode

Money management mode: MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size (InpFixedLots) MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows

InpRiskPerTradePct

Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.

InpFixedLots

Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected.

InpMaxLotsPerTrade

Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).

Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)

InpStepBaseBalance

Base balance level for initial lot size.

InpStepBaseLots

Lot size at the base balance.

InpStepBalanceStep

Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .

Equity protection

InpEquityProtectionEnabled

Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.

InpMaxDailyLossPct

Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity . If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxConsecLosses

Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxEquityDDPct

Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)

Martingale (per direction)

These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.

Short side

InpUseMartingaleShort

Enable/disable martingale for short trades.

InpMartingaleFactorShort

Multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).

InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort

Maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.

Long side

InpUseMartingaleLong

Enable/disable martingale for long trades.

InpMartingaleFactorLong

Multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.

InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong

Maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.

Trailing stop

InpUseTrailing

Enable/disable trailing stop (1 bar delay, ATR-based distance).

InpTrailDistR

Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.

Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.

Important notes

This EA can and will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.

It is a systematic trading tool , not a guarantee of profit.

Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

Always test with your broker’s data in Strategy Tester before going live.

For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with future sister-EAs for other indices and instruments.



