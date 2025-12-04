Evergreen Stop Raid EA
🌟 Evergreen Stop Raid EA
The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps, also known as stop raids.
These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse.
This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine that is easy to use and extremely robust across multiple markets.
🔹 How It Works
The EA continuously scans the chart for:
-
Liquidity pools (swing highs and lows)
-
Fake breakouts that sweep stops
-
A strong reversal candle (filtered by body size, ATR, and structure)
-
A confirmed return back inside the range
-
Optional market structure shift for even higher accuracy
When these conditions align, the EA opens a trade with:
-
A safe stop-loss behind the liquidity sweep
-
A dynamic, R-based exit system with three phases:
-
Protection phase
-
Break-even phase
-
Trend-following phase
-
The design is both mechanical and flexible, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the stop-raid detection from conservative to aggressive.
🔹 Why It Works
Stop raids are structural behaviors found in all liquid markets:
-
Forex majors
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto
-
Even synthetic markets
Because liquidity hunting is universal, the EA remains valid even as market conditions change.
🔹 Key Strengths
✔ Extremely simple to configure
Only a handful of parameters matter for the core entry engine.
✔ Works on many markets
It is not tied to a specific symbol, volatility, or timeframe.
✔ Robust, rules-based logic
No guessing, no indicators, no curve-fitting.
✔ Professional-level risk management
R-based exit logic protects capital and locks in profits intelligently.
✔ Beginner-Friendly
Clear structure, readable inputs, straightforward optimization.
✔ Expert-Ready
Advanced filters (ATR, trend, market structure, killzones) allow precise tuning and deep customization.
🔹 Who It Is For
-
Beginners who want a simple, logical system based on real market mechanics
-
Intermediate traders who want a clean, structured EA that avoids overcomplication
-
Advanced traders who want to fine-tune an institutional concept with full control