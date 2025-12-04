Evergreen Stop Raid EA

🌟 Evergreen Stop Raid EA

The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps, also known as stop raids.
These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse.

This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine that is easy to use and extremely robust across multiple markets.

🔹 How It Works

The EA continuously scans the chart for:

  1. Liquidity pools (swing highs and lows)

  2. Fake breakouts that sweep stops

  3. A strong reversal candle (filtered by body size, ATR, and structure)

  4. A confirmed return back inside the range

  5. Optional market structure shift for even higher accuracy

When these conditions align, the EA opens a trade with:

  • A safe stop-loss behind the liquidity sweep

  • A dynamic, R-based exit system with three phases:

    • Protection phase

    • Break-even phase

    • Trend-following phase

The design is both mechanical and flexible, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the stop-raid detection from conservative to aggressive.

🔹 Why It Works

Stop raids are structural behaviors found in all liquid markets:

  • Forex majors

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Even synthetic markets

Because liquidity hunting is universal, the EA remains valid even as market conditions change.

🔹 Key Strengths

Extremely simple to configure

Only a handful of parameters matter for the core entry engine.

Works on many markets

It is not tied to a specific symbol, volatility, or timeframe.

Robust, rules-based logic

No guessing, no indicators, no curve-fitting.

Professional-level risk management

R-based exit logic protects capital and locks in profits intelligently.

Beginner-Friendly

Clear structure, readable inputs, straightforward optimization.

Expert-Ready

Advanced filters (ATR, trend, market structure, killzones) allow precise tuning and deep customization.

🔹 Who It Is For

  • Beginners who want a simple, logical system based on real market mechanics

  • Intermediate traders who want a clean, structured EA that avoids overcomplication

  • Advanced traders who want to fine-tune an institutional concept with full control


