Gold Breakout Ea I

Traders!

Introducing Breakout EA — a powerful Expert Advisor engineered to dominate XAUUSD with precision and momentum. Built to thrive in volatile markets, it has already proven its strength by consistently turning breakout opportunities into calculated results.

Breakout EA is designed with intelligent logic, robust execution, and a clear focus: capturing gold’s explosive moves and converting them into consistent trading performance.

⚠️ **IMPORTANT!**

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It will not run or place trades on other symbols.

Why Breakout EA Stands Above the Rest

Aggressive trailing protection — locks in profits and minimizes losses to the best of its ability, keeping your account secure while maximizing breakout potential.

Consistency through patience — fewer trades, but higher quality. That's how Breakout EA maintains stability and delivers results you can trust.

Breakout EA proves its strength by doing what most traders can’t: staying patient, staying disciplined, and striking only when the odds are in your favor.

⚡ That discipline is exactly why Breakout EA delivers consistency that traders can rely on.

Minimum Requirements & Setup

Minimum deposit: $100 with leverage of at least 1:500 .

$100 with leverage of at least . Leverage advantage: the higher the leverage, the better Breakout EA performs — giving traders maximum flexibility and breakout power.

the higher the leverage, the better Breakout EA performs — giving traders maximum flexibility and breakout power. Account type: designed for scalping accounts , ensuring fast execution and tight spreads.

designed for , ensuring fast execution and tight spreads. Prop firm ready: fully compatible with prop firm rules and challenges, making it a strong choice for serious traders.

fully compatible with prop firm rules and challenges, making it a strong choice for serious traders. VPS: mandatory for 24/7 operation to ensure uninterrupted execution and no missed opportunities.