Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT5

Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced risk-management tool developed for professional traders, especially those operating under prop firm rules or managing high-performance Forex portfolios.

This Expert Advisor allows users to set precise trading parameters that align with their strategies, giving them full control over profits, losses, and execution discipline. Its interface is organized into seven clear and user-friendly tabs, helping traders maintain emotional control and follow their predefined trading plans consistently.

 

EA Overview

Category

Capital Management • Risk Tool • Trading Utility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced / Experienced Traders

Type

Risk Control • Money Management

Time Frames

Compatible with all timeframes

Trading Styles

Scalping • Day Trading • Intraday

Markets

Forex • Stocks • Indices

 

Key Features at a Glance

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is designed to help traders meet prop firm requirements effortlessly. It includes:

  • Position sizing and volume control
  • Scheduled trade entry and exit windows
  • Risk limits in % / pips / USD
  • News alerts and event filtering
  • Enforced SL/TP parameters
  • Symbol access restrictions

Together, these features support disciplined decision-making, reduce emotional trading behaviors, and promote long-term profitability.


License Activation

A valid license is required to activate the EA.
You can request an activation code—or obtain a free license—by contacting us through the website live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp.

 

Volume Controls

The Volume Tab helps traders manage trade sizes and ensure they remain within risk parameters:

  • Max Trade Size – Limit volume per trade
  • Max Daily Size – Total volume allowed per day
  • Max Daily Trades – Number of trades per day
  • Daily Losing/Winning Streak Limits
  • Weekly Volume and Trade Count Limits
  • Weekly Winning/Losing Streak Controls

These safeguards help prevent overtrading and protect account equity.

 

Time Management

This tab restricts trading to specific hours or sessions to avoid impulsive trades or low-quality market conditions.

  • Start / End Time
  • Individual settings for Monday–Sunday

This encourages traders to operate only during strategic market windows.

 

Profit & Loss Limits

The P/L tab defines maximum daily and weekly performance thresholds in percentages, pips, or dollars.

  • Daily Profit/Loss Limits
  • Weekly Profit/Loss Limits

These settings preserve account health and support consistent performance over longer periods.

 

Symbol Access Control

Traders can authorize or block specific markets:

  • Current Chart
  • All Charts
  • Market Watch Symbols
  • Custom Symbol Lists

Limiting trading instruments reduces distraction and reinforces strategy adherence.

 

Trade Summary

This section provides a detailed status overview, including:

  • Starting Day/Week Balances
  • Real-time Daily/Weekly Profit
  • Winning/Losing Streaks
  • Daily & Weekly Drawdown

A visual data display can be enabled on the chart for constant monitoring.

 

Take Profit & Stop Loss Settings

This panel ensures trades always follow proper risk management rules:

  • Mandatory SL/TP Placement
  • Alerts if TP/SL are missing
  • Restrictions on adjusting TP/SL levels

These functions prevent emotional decision-making and protect against unnecessary losses.

News Filter & Alerts

This tab integrates economic event alerts for major currency pairs:

  • Configure alerts before/after key events
  • Choose alert duration
  • Filter by symbol or news type

Staying aware of high-impact events helps traders avoid unexpected volatility.

 

Conclusion

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive solution for traders who value strict risk control, trading discipline, and prop firm rule compliance.

Its deep feature set—from volume limits to symbol filtering and news protection—makes it highly suitable for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based trading systems.

By integrating this EA into your trading routine, you gain better control, reduce emotional trading, and improve consistency—ultimately helping safeguard accounts from violations, deep drawdowns, and margin risks.

 

Note

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is fully approved and compatible with top global prop firms, including:

  • The 5%ers
  • Funding Traders
  • FundedNext
  • Alpha Capital Group
  • FTMO

This ensures safe usage across these platforms without breaching drawdown or compliance rules.


Önerilen ürünler
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Göstergeler
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
FX Order Flow MT5
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This powerful tool is engineered to transform the way traders analyze currency strength. Built for every experience level, it offers clear, actionable guidance on when to trade and in which direction. Its versatility extends across all currency-related symbols, including gold (XAU/USD) and bitcoin (BTC/USD). By delivering deep, data-driven insights, it empowers traders to make smarter, more confident decisions. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, this indicator equips you with
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Göstergeler
Göstergenin Hakkında Bu gösterge, bir finansal aracın kapanış fiyatları üzerinde yapılan Monte Carlo simülasyonlarına dayanmaktadır. Tanım olarak, Monte Carlo, daha önce gözlemlenen sonuçlara dayalı rastgele sayılar kullanarak bir süreçteki farklı sonuçların olasılıklarını modellemek için kullanılan bir istatistiksel tekniktir. Nasıl Çalışır? Bu gösterge, tarihsel verilere dayanarak zaman içinde rastgele fiyat değişikliklerini modelleyerek bir menkul kıymet için birden fazla fiyat senaryosu olu
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Rainbow Collection
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI. In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal. The Blue indicator is therefore used as
Orderblocks ICT Levels
Philip Esterhuizen
Göstergeler
ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Göstergeler
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (574)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (143)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
DashPlus , MetaTrader 5 platformunda işlem verimliliğinizi ve etkinliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem yönetim aracıdır. Risk hesaplama, emir yönetimi, gelişmiş ızgara sistemleri, grafik tabanlı araçlar ve performans analitiği gibi kapsamlı bir özellik yelpazesi sunar. Temel Özellikler 1. Kurtarma Izgarası Olumsuz piyasa koşullarında işlemleri yönetmek için ortalama alma ve esnek bir ızgara sistemi uygular. İşlem kurtarma çabalarını optimize etmek için stratejik giriş ve çıkış
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 **BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT 50% OFF FOR 24 HOURS ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid t
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen ma
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA , bir MAM veya PAMM hesabına ihtiyaç duymadan, harici kaynaklardan ticaret sinyalleri yürütmesi veya aynı anda birkaç hesabı yönetmesi gereken bireysel tüccarlar veya hesap yöneticileri için bir çözümdür. 8 ana hesaptan sınırsız bağımlı hesaba kopyalar [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] %100 kendi kendine barındırılan Kurulumu ve kullanımı kolay Hiçbir yükleyici, yapılandırma dosyası, sunucu, bellek kanalı veya DLL kullanılmadı E
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.36 (25)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously , providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management. It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real t
ZigZag Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that highlights key highs and lows on price charts. By marking significant turning points—often referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH, HL, LH, LL)—it simplifies trend identification and helps traders better understand market structure. As price moves, it naturally forms consecutive peaks and troughs, which the ZigZag makes easier to see. Correctly interpreting these pivot patterns is essential for recogni
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is an advanced trading utility built for MetaTrader 5, offering an interactive on-chart control panel that enables smooth trade execution and comprehensive risk monitoring. This expert advisor includes essential automated features such as automatic Stop Loss adjustment to breakeven, Trailing Stop activation, and a real-time countdown displaying the time remaining until the next candlestick forms.   Trade Assistant Expert Specifications The
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5 The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced and specialized tool designed for capital management, risk control, and efficient trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Equipped with a dedicated management panel, this expert advisor provides traders with powerful features to streamline and enhance their trade execution. Key functionalities include setting risk-to-reward ratios, calculating stop loss levels, placing multiple take-profit targets,
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections: ·         Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration ·         Trade management features for active positions Features and Specifications Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Fr
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 is a highly specialized Expert Advisor designed to replicate trading activity across multiple accounts with instant precision. Featuring an adaptive floating control panel, it allows users to configure copy settings, manage risk parameters, and coordinate trade execution across terminals in real time. This tool not only copies trade entries and exits but also ensures accurate synchronization
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt