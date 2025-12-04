Gold x10 final

HOW TO USE: DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number #1).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs).  Default settings are for visualization purposes only.

You can find your best SET FILE if you wish. DCA with lot 0.01 has EXTREAMLY low drawdown and never blows your account.

Don't hesitate send me private message first when you purchased. 

Recommentdation : Run bot in Asia session / early Europe session / late USA session

------------------------------------------------------------

Account Type: Exness Zero,  max spread ~ 30  

Minimum Deposit: 500$, Pair: XAUUSD, timeframe: M1

Broker: Exness (Any popular brokers, please try yourself)

Trade in auto mode completely.

This MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is a highly profitable forex trading robot. YOU’LL DEFINITELY BE SATISFIED WHEN YOU USE IT.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

If you don’t want to wait long and prefer trading on the M1 timeframe.

If you need an EA that can close scalp orders quickly.

If you need an EA for multiple accurate entries.

If you need an EA that can turn around quickly.

If you need an EA that is profitable in both sideways and trending markets.

This automated forex trading EA is perfect for you!!!

In the fast-paced world of forex trading, ahead requires precision, adaptability, and smart automation.

Our MQL5 EA leverages the power of the DCA strategy and hedging strategy to deliver consistent results, even in volatile forex markets. Here’s why this EA stands out:

 Smart Stop Loss and Trailing Features

Say goodbye to unnecessary waste. With Total_Cutloss, ProfitToBreakeven, and trailing_step, the EA locks in profits and adjusts stop losses dynamically for profitable trading.

User-Friendly Dashboard for Full Control

Take charge with an intuitive control panel featuring buttons like  BotButton, CloseAllButton, and more, perfect for MQL5 trading automation.

 Cycle-Based Trading for Precision

The EA organizes trades into cycles (tracked via currentCycle), ensuring each trading sequence is managed independently for accurate forex entries.

Pending Stop Orders for Proactive Trading

Stay ahead of the market with PlacePendingStopOrders, enhancing your quick scalp trading strategy.

Built for All Market Conditions

Whether it’s a trending market or a sideways market, this forex EA adapts seamlessly.

 Powerful DCA Strategy for Profit Optimization

The Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) approach allows this forex robot to scale into positions intelligently, reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

 Customizable Take Profit Levels

Flexibility is key in automated trading. This EA offers tiered take-profit settings – TPFor_1_Order, TPFor_2To3_Orders, and TPForMoreThan_3_Orders.

  Debug Mode for Transparency

For traders who love details, the DebugMode option provides real-time logs of every action, from order placements to closures.


 Key Benefits for Forex Traders

    Automated Trading: Save time and eliminate emotional decisions with a fully automated forex system.

    Profit Consistency: Achieve steady gains with a proven DCA and hedging strategy.

   Risk Control: Safeguard your account with Total_Cutloss, SL_Offset, and hedging tools.

   Scalability: Start small with a 0.01 LotSize or scale up as your account grows.

   Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with live updates on CurrentProfit, MaxDD, and more.

Warning :

I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. I never directly message you first. If this happens, they are scammers. Block and report them as spam.

You’ll not receive any updates or support when you purchase outside MQL5.com.

Contact: If you have any concerns, feel free to DM me on this platform or Telegram @tanaka_611


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt