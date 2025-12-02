Crossover Signal Panel ATR
- Göstergeler
- Kolas Fernando Infant
- Sürüm: 1.11
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MT4 INDICATOR
MQL4 Indicator EMA RSI Crossover Signal
Easily visualizing your trading decision is a dream come true, this indicator uses the EMA, RSI combination to do just that.
Buy sell Indicator
coloured arrows
You can adjust the parameters
Slow and steady
a fully automated to trade On any pair
IT works on all Time frames
Makes 1 or 2 trader indicators per few minutes as per the chart conditions
Designed to display BUY or SELL signals with the calculated Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) distances, using the colors and text formatting, with Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the TP/SL dynamically.
ATR_Period: (default 14, standard).
ATR_Multiplier_SL: (default 2.0).
ATR_Multiplier_TP: set the Take Profit (default 4.0, a 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio).
Working symbol ANY
Working Timeframe: ANY
Min deposit: ANY
Min leverage ANY
Good ECN broker is required
Easy to install
How to Implement This Indicator
Crossover_Signal_Panel from the Navigator window onto the chart.Set
Inputs: The default inputs (9, 21, 14, 50.0, etc.)
Works well with the BTCUSD EA Market M1 Scalper and EURUSD EA Market M1 Scalper
Good Luck with your Trading