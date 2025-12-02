Ultra Power Infinity is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15–M30 timeframe.

The EA combines structured algorithmic logic with internal data-driven decision models to detect high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk discipline.

Supported Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15 – M30

Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Pattern-Logic

Single-Order System: Yes (one trade at a time)

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)

Broker Compatibility: Supports 2-digit & 3-digit brokers Any deposit currency Any GMT offset

Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart & enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

Ultra Power Infinity is engineered to execute one precise trade at a time, ensuring disciplined exposure.

It does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage techniques.

Trades follow pre-configured stop-loss and take-profit logic defined within Inputs.

2. Risk Handling

UPI allows users to trade using either:

Fixed lot size

Percentage-based risk

The EA automatically avoids opening trades during abnormal spreads or unstable trading conditions, maintaining controlled and safe execution.

3. Data-Driven Logic

UPI continuously analyzes:

Recent price behavior

Internal pattern structures

Volatility filters

Momentum changes

No external APIs, AI engines, or third-party signals are used.

All logic is fully embedded inside MT5, ensuring stable and independent operation.

4. Execution Module

Monitors spread, volatility, and trading conditions before placing orders

Reevaluates market structure after each closed trade

May temporarily pause new entries during high-volatility or irregular price phases

Ensures consistency and avoids unnecessary over-trading

How to Start

Attach Ultra Power Infinity to your XAUUSD chart (M15 or M30). Configure your preferred risk mode in the Inputs tab. Enable Algo Trading in MT5. The EA will automatically begin market scanning and operate based on its internal strategy rules.

Usage Notes

Trading frequency depends on market structure; quiet market days may result in no trades.

Performance varies with spread quality, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.

Always test different parameter configurations in the Strategy Tester before going live.

Price

Ultra Power Infinity — $499 USD

Before Purchasing