Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT5

Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5

The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 is a highly specialized Expert Advisor designed to replicate trading activity across multiple accounts with instant precision. Featuring an adaptive floating control panel, it allows users to configure copy settings, manage risk parameters, and coordinate trade execution across terminals in real time.

This tool not only copies trade entries and exits but also ensures accurate synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels across all connected accounts.

 

Specifications – Fast Local Trade Copier Expert

Below is a concise overview of the key features and configuration details:

Category

Trading Utility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Professional

Expert Type

Signal Execution – Automated Entry/Exit

Time Frame

Multi-Timeframe Support

Trading Style

Intraday – Scalping – High Frequency

 

Overview of the Fast Trade Copier Expert

To synchronize two terminals, set the primary account as the Master and the receiving account as the Slave. The Slave terminal connects to the Master by entering its terminal ID or address, creating a secure link for trade duplication.

Once connected, any trade executed on the Master account—along with its TP and SL values—is instantly mirrored on the Slave account without delay or manual input.

 

Buy Order Replication

On the NZD/USD H1 chart, a buy trade placed on the Master account is immediately duplicated on the Slave account with all risk management parameters applied automatically.

 

Sell Order Replication

In the AUD/USD M30 example, a sell order executed on the Master terminal is instantly copied to the Slave account with both SL and TP levels accurately preserved.

 

Key Settings of the Fast Trade Copier

The Expert Advisor provides a comprehensive set of configurations within its floating control panel:

Mode Selection

Choose the terminal type:

  • Master – The account generating original orders
  • Slave – The account receiving copied orders

Master Account Settings

  • Select active trading days
  • Enable copying from a single chart or all charts
  • Sync automatically with Market Watch symbols
  • Forward SL and TP levels

Slave Account Settings

  • Enter Master terminal ID(s)
  • Apply symbol mapping for instruments with different names
  • Manage data reception and chart compatibility

 

Summary

The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 offers a powerful and efficient solution for duplicating trades across platforms with exceptional accuracy. Its multi-timeframe compatibility and support for MT4/MT5 cross-platform trade copying make it an essential tool for professional traders.

With its modular control panel and flexible configuration set, this utility is well-suited for both personal and institutional trading environments.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously , providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management. It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real t
ZigZag Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that highlights key highs and lows on price charts. By marking significant turning points—often referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH, HL, LH, LL)—it simplifies trend identification and helps traders better understand market structure. As price moves, it naturally forms consecutive peaks and troughs, which the ZigZag makes easier to see. Correctly interpreting these pivot patterns is essential for recogni
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is an advanced trading utility built for MetaTrader 5, offering an interactive on-chart control panel that enables smooth trade execution and comprehensive risk monitoring. This expert advisor includes essential automated features such as automatic Stop Loss adjustment to breakeven, Trailing Stop activation, and a real-time countdown displaying the time remaining until the next candlestick forms.   Trade Assistant Expert Specifications The
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5 The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced and specialized tool designed for capital management, risk control, and efficient trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Equipped with a dedicated management panel, this expert advisor provides traders with powerful features to streamline and enhance their trade execution. Key functionalities include setting risk-to-reward ratios, calculating stop loss levels, placing multiple take-profit targets,
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections: ·         Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration ·         Trade management features for active positions Features and Specifications Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Fr
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt