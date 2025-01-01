Gold Infinity
# Gold Infinity - Cybernetic Wealth System
**無限の力 (Mugen no Chikara) - The Power of Infinity**
## Overview
**Gold Infinity** is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for **XAUUSD (Gold)** trading. It uses the B-Xtrender indicator with multi-timeframe confirmation (H1 + H4) to capture strong upward trends, combined with an intelligent partial close system for optimal profit management.
This EA implements a **"let profits run"** philosophy with no fixed Take Profit. Instead, it uses a two-phase Stop Loss system that first protects capital, then locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
---
## Key Features
- **Multi-Timeframe B-Xtrender Analysis** - Combines H1 and H4 signals for high-probability entries
- **Partial Close System** - Automatically closes half the position after a set time to secure profits
- **Two-Phase Stop Loss** - Initial SL for protection, then moves to profit-lock level
- **Day-of-Week Filter** - Trade only on selected days to avoid low-volatility periods
- **No Martingale, No Grid** - Clean, single-direction trading with proper risk management
---
## Entry Model
The EA scans the market using the **B-Xtrender indicator**, a momentum-based tool that combines EMA crossover with RSI smoothing:
```
1. Calculate: diff = EMA(Close, 5) - EMA(Close, 20)
2. Apply RSI: rsi = RSI(diff, 15)
3. Normalize: shortTermXtrender = rsi - 50
4. Smooth with T3: signal = T3(shortTermXtrender, length=5, factor=0.7)
5. Detect rising: current signal > previous signal
```
**Entry Condition:**
- H1 B-Xtrender is RISING
- H4 B-Xtrender is RISING
- No existing position at risk (all positions have Safe SL)
---
## Trade Management
### Phase 1: Initial Entry
- Opens **0.2 lots** (configurable)
- Sets Initial Stop Loss at **-50 points** from entry
- No Take Profit (infinite hold)
### Phase 2: Partial Close (after 24 hours)
- Closes **0.1 lots** (50% of position)
- Secures partial profit regardless of future price action
- Remaining 0.1 lots continues to ride the trend
### Phase 3: Safe Stop Loss
- When profit reaches **+10 points**, SL moves to **Entry + 5 points**
- Locks in guaranteed profit on remaining position
- Position can only close in profit or breakeven
---
## Recommended Settings
| Parameter | Recommended Value |
|-----------|-------------------|
| **Symbol** | XAUUSD (Gold) |
| **Timeframe** | H1 |
| **Leverage** | 1:100 or higher |
| **Minimum Deposit** | $1,000 (for 0.2 lots) |
| **Broker** | Low spread broker (< 30 points) |
---
## Input Parameters
### Lot Settings
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| EntryLotSize | 0.2 | Initial position size |
| PartialCloseLot | 0.1 | Lots to close at partial close |
### Partial Close Settings
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| PartialCloseHours | 24 | Hours before partial close |
### Stop Loss Settings
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InitialSL | 50.0 | Initial SL in points |
| SafeSLProfit | 5.0 | Profit to lock when safe |
| SafeSLTrigger | 10.0 | Profit level to trigger safe SL |
### Day Filter
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| TradeMonday | true | Trade on Monday |
| TradeTuesday | true | Trade on Tuesday |
| TradeWednesday | false | Trade on Wednesday |
| TradeThursday | false | Trade on Thursday |
| TradeFriday | true | Trade on Friday |
### B-Xtrender Settings
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| BX_Short_L1 | 5 | Fast EMA period |
| BX_Short_L2 | 20 | Slow EMA period |
| BX_Short_L3 | 15 | RSI period |
| BX_T3_Length | 5 | T3 smoothing period |
| BX_T3_Factor | 0.7 | T3 factor |
---
## Backtesting Results
**Period:** 2025.01.01 - 2025.12.31 (12 months)
**Symbol:** XAUUSD (GOLD#)
**Timeframe:** H1
**Initial Deposit:** $10,000
**Leverage:** 1:100
| Metric | Value |
|--------|-------|
| **Net Profit** | **+$35,625 (+356% in 12 months)** |
| **Profit Factor** | **11.57** |
| **Win Rate** | **50.22%** |
| **Total Trades** | **677** |
| Balance Drawdown | 10.29% ($1,029) |
| Sharpe Ratio | 2.65 |
| Recovery Factor | 1.24 |
| Average Profit Trade | $114.69 |
| Average Loss Trade | -$10.00 |
| Max Consecutive Wins | 11 |
### Trade Statistics
- Long Trades: 677 (100% - BUY only strategy)
- Profit Trades: 340 (50.22%)
- Loss Trades: 337 (49.78%)
- Largest Profit: $10,324.60
- Largest Loss: -$10.00 (controlled by Safe SL)
---
## Support
For questions, suggestions, or issues:
- Leave a comment on the product page
- Contact via MQL5 private message
