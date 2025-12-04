Ema LPG
- Sürüm: 1.1
Strategy Overview
The EMA Cross Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals using the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover method. It opens trades when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA and closes them automatically when an opposite crossover occurs. The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing system to comply with broker constraints and available margin, ensuring safe trading.
1. Entry Logic
A new trade is opened when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA:
-
Buy Entry:
Fast EMA crosses above slow EMA → bullish trend detected → open Buy.
-
Sell Entry:
Fast EMA crosses below slow EMA → bearish trend detected → open Sell.
Only one trade per direction is allowed at a time. If a position in the opposite direction exists, it is closed before opening a new trade.
2. Exit Logic
Trades are closed when the EMA crossover reverses:
-
Close Buy:
Fast EMA crosses below slow EMA → close Buy position.
-
Close Sell:
Fast EMA crosses above slow EMA → close Sell position.
No stop loss or take profit is used; exits are purely trend-based.
3. Position Sizing
The EA includes a smart lot management system:
-
Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step
-
Checks available free margin before opening trades
-
Reduces lot size automatically if required to prevent insufficient margin
This prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY.
4. Market Conditions
-
Works on all symbols and all timeframes
-
Best suited for trending markets
-
Performance may be slower or experience drawdowns during ranging or low-volatility periods
5. Risk Considerations
-
No fixed stop loss or take profit; positions are closed based solely on EMA cross signals
-
In sideways markets, drawdowns may occur if cross signals lag
-
Lot sizing is adaptive, but proper risk management is recommended according to account balance