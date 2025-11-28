Breakout Lines EA MT5

This Angular Breakout EA uses a momentum-driven model built around dynamic Breakout Lines to detect sudden directional shifts well before traditional indicators respond. By measuring price acceleration through angular and cyclical movement, the EA identifies early trends, sharp reversals, and high-momentum breakout zones with precision.

When price breaches a calculated Breakout Line, the EA immediately executes momentum-aligned entries, capturing the move at the onset of acceleration instead of after it’s matured. The result is faster reaction times, reduced market noise, and a concentrated focus on the strongest breakout opportunities.

Trading Specifications

  • Markets: Forex, Commodities, Crypto

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Prop Firm Ready

  • Controlled account risk

  • Momentum-based entries ideal for challenge phases

Features

  • Breakout Line Engine with real-time angular momentum detection

  • Adaptive trade management for TP/SL

  • Entry delay window for breakout timing

  • Lightweight CPU usage

Installation

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M5

  2. Set risk parameters

  3. Enable Auto-Trading

Support via MQL5 messages (24-hour response).

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Always evaluate the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.
