**Product Name:** Gold Sentiment Pro Dashboard

**Tagline:** Master XAUUSD with Institutional Inter-Market Ratios & Daily Bias.

## 2. Product Description (For MQL5 "Description" Tab)

**Gold Sentiment Pro** is a professional dashboard designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** traders who want to trade with the "Smart Money" bias.

Most retail traders only look at price action. Institutional traders look at **Correlations and Ratios**. This dashboard brings institutional-grade sentiment analysis directly to your MT4 chart by analyzing the three most important drivers of Gold's price: **Silver**, **Bitcoin**, and the **Daily Trend Structure**.

The indicator calculates sentiment strictly on the **Daily (D1) Timeframe**, ensuring you are always aligned with the macro trend of the current trading day, regardless of the timeframe you are scalping on.

### 📊 Key Features

* **Gold/Silver Ratio Analysis:** Automatically calculates the historic XAU/XAG ratio. A rising ratio often signals defensive "Safe Haven" flows into Gold.

* **Gold/Bitcoin Ratio Analysis:** Monitors the battle between "Physical Gold" and "Digital Gold." Helps identify Risk-On vs. Risk-Off market moods.

* **Daily Technical Trend:** Simulates Gold Futures sentiment using Daily Moving Averages and RSI Momentum to confirm the directional bias.

* **Composite Bias Signal:** Combines all data points into a simple **BUY**, **SELL**, or **NEUTRAL** bias for the day.

* **Multi-Broker Support:** Fully customizable symbol names to work with any broker (e.g., GOLD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD.pro).

### 🧠 How It Works

The dashboard uses a scoring system based on yesterday's close vs. the current live price:

1. **If Gold/Silver Ratio is Rising:** Gold is outperforming Silver (Bullish/Defensive Sentiment).

2. **If Gold/Bitcoin Ratio is Rising:** Capital is rotating out of Crypto into Gold (Risk-Off Sentiment).

3. **Futures Tech Structure:** If Price is above the 50-Day MA and RSI > 50, the long-term trend is Bullish.

**The dashboard sums these scores to give you a clear directional bias for your trading session.**

### ⚙️ Input Parameters

* **Symbol Mapping:** Enter the exact symbol names your broker uses (e.g., `Bitcoin` or `BTCUSD`).

* **Trend Settings:** Adjust the Moving Average and RSI periods for the technical analysis.

* **Visuals:** Customize X/Y coordinates, colors, and font sizes to fit your chart setup. ---

## 3. User Manual & Setup Instructions (For MQL5 "Comments" or a Blog Post)

**How to Set Up the Gold Sentiment Pro Dashboard**

Because this indicator relies on relative value between different assets, it requires a quick setup to ensure it reads your broker's data correctly.

### Step 1: Ensure Data Availability To calculate the ratios, your Market Watch must have the following assets active:

1. **Gold** (XAUUSD)

2. **Silver** (XAGUSD)

3. **Bitcoin** (BTCUSD)

*Note: If you do not trade Bitcoin, the dashboard will still work for Gold/Silver, but the Bitcoin section will show "N/A".*

### Step 2: Map Your Symbols Brokers use different names for symbols. You must tell the indicator what names to look for.

1. Attach the indicator to your chart.

2. Look at the **Inputs** tab.

3. **Symbol_Gold:** Type exactly what your broker uses (e.g., `GOLD`, `XAUUSD`, `XAUUSD.pro`).

4. **Symbol_Silver:** Type exactly what your broker uses (e.g., `SILVER`, `XAGUSD`).

5. **Symbol_Bitcoin:** Type exactly what your broker uses (e.g., `BTCUSD`, `Bitcoin`, `XBTUSD`).

### Step 3: Interpreting the Signals

* **TODAY'S BIAS: STRONG BUY** * This appears when the Gold/Silver ratio is rising, Gold is beating Bitcoin, and the technical trend is up.

* *Strategy:* Look for long entries on dips. Avoid shorting.

* **TODAY'S BIAS: STRONG SELL** * This appears when Silver is outperforming Gold, Bitcoin is recovering, and the technical trend is down.

* *Strategy:* Look for short entries on rallies.

* **TODAY'S BIAS: RANGE / NEUTRAL** * The signals are conflicting (e.g., Gold is beating Silver, but losing to Bitcoin).

* *Strategy:* Trade with caution, use tight stops, or wait for clarity.

### Important Note on Testing Since this indicator uses **Multi-Symbol Data** (accessing Silver and Bitcoin prices while on a Gold chart), it **cannot be backtested in the standard MT4 Strategy Tester** (MT4 Strategy Tester only simulates the one symbol you are testing). It works perfectly in Live Trading or Demo environments.

