JN Range Breakout EA

This Expert Advisor implements a Range Breakout system, a trading methodology that identifies price movements within specific boundaries and executes positions when the price successfully breaks out of these defined areas.

System Mechanism:

  • Detects price movement boundaries

  • Waits for valid breakout confirmation

  • Executes automatic entries when breakout is confirmed

  • Manages stop loss and protection levels automatically

Integrated Filters:

  • Volatility filter to ensure suitable market conditions

  • Signal quality filter to verify breakout reliability

  • Protection filter to avoid entries during high-risk situations

Safety Features:

  • Automatic trading suspension when daily loss limits are reached

  • Real-time performance monitoring

  • Position sizing adjusted according to account conditions

Risk Warning:
Trading involves potential financial losses. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and only use capital that aligns with your financial capacity.

Optimized Currency Pairs:

  • XAUUSD

  • USDJPY

  • EURJPY

Additional pairs are currently undergoing development and parameter optimization.

Account Recommendation:
For optimal performance, use accounts with low spreads and servers set to GMT +2 or +3 time zones.


