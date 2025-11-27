Signal Alerts
- Yardımcı programlar
- Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
- Sürüm: 1.0
This tool is designed to generate (alerts) based on multiple technical indicators. It does not execute trades automatically; instead, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities.
Primary Purpose
To monitor multiple technical indicators.
To detect confluence or individual signals for potential BUY or SELL setups.
To send alerts via MT5 alert pop-ups or push notifications to your mt5 in your phone.
Key Features
1. Notification immediately when signals align.
2. Trend Filtering
3. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled.
4. Dashboard
Displays which indicators are active.
Indicators Supported
* *RSI (Relative Strength Index)**
* *MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)**
* *Stochastic Oscillator**
* *CCI (Commodity Channel Index)**
* *DeMarker**
* *RVI (Relative Vigor Index)**
* EMA as a trend filter