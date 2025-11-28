Product Overview

SuperGambler EA is an intelligent Martingale trading system based on an M5 fast-detection method, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA integrates advanced ADX, ATR, MA, RSI, price action, and volume analysis technologies to provide comprehensive market condition recognition and an optimized Martingale strategy.

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Copyright: KUM TONG YU

Core Features

Intelligent Martingale Strategy

Multi-level position management (up to 20 layers)

Support for reverse averaging mode

Dynamic adjustment of position spacing

Automatic layer recovery mechanism

Initial trade control

Advanced Risk Management

Maximum drawdown percentage control

Daily loss limit

Position quantity limit check

Real-time risk exposure monitoring

Dynamic profit target calculation

Intelligent Exit Strategy

Dynamic take profit based on drawdown level

Profit target adjustment according to trend strength

Time-weighted profit strategy

Protective closing based on drawdown

Batch closing function

Loss priority closing logic

Risk Management Parameters

Maximum Drawdown Percentage: 200%

System Characteristics

High Adaptability : Suitable for different market environments

Intelligent Decision-Making : Based on multi-indicator comprehensive analysis

Security Assurance : Multiple risk control mechanisms

Profit Stability: Excellent performance in oscillating markets

System Requirements

Trading Platform : MetaTrader 5

Minimum Capital : Recommended $10,000 USD or more (the more, the better)

Recommended Currency Pair : XAUUSD (Gold)

Time Frame: M15 (Recommended)

Installation & Usage

Go to Market -> My Purchases -> Install Load the EA on the chart Use the default adjusted parameters Enable automatic trading Monitor trading performance in real-time

Technical Support

Detailed parameter documentation

Online technical guidance

User community

Risk Warning

Forex trading involves high risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to:

Test thoroughly using a demo account

Start with at least $10,000 USD (minimum)

Fully understand the principles of the Martingale strategy

Regularly monitor account status and risk exposure

The Martingale system carries extremely high risks and may cause significant losses

Use with caution and only after fully understanding the risks

The reverse averaging function may increase risk exposure

The large oscillation detection feature may not completely avoid extreme market conditions

Performance may vary between different brokers; DM me for broker recommendations

Copyright Notice © 2025 KUM TONG YU All Rights Reserved

This product is for educational and research purposes only. Investors should bear their own trading risks.