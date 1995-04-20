Donchian Breakout Prime

🚀 Donchian Breakout Prime: The Ultimate Trend Signal Indicator

Are you tired of missing major market moves or getting caught in choppy consolidation? It's time to equip your trading arsenal with Donchian Breakout Prime, the smart indicator designed to spot powerful trend reversals and continuations with unparalleled clarity.

This is more than just an indicator—it's your market compass, engineered for traders who demand precision and confirmation before entering a trade. By intelligently combining the power of classic Donchian Channel breakouts with a robust trend filter, we cut through the noise so you can focus only on high-probability opportunities.

Key Advantages You Will Gain:

  • Catch Explosive Breakouts: Instantly identify when price is breaking out of a recent range (Donchian Channel), signaling the start of a new, potentially massive trend move.

  • Trade with Confidence (The Filtered Edge): Eliminate false signals! The integrated EMA Filter ensures you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend (EMA) and Sell signals when the price is below it. This disciplined approach drastically improves your signal quality.

  • Pinpoint Entries with Precision Arrows: Get clear, visual Buy (white) and Sell (red) arrows directly on your chart, marking the exact candle where a high-quality signal is generated. No interpretation needed—just follow the arrow!

  • Stay Informed Everywhere: Never miss a critical signal again. With comprehensive alert options, you can receive instant notifications whether you are at your desk or on the go.

  • Clear Market Dashboard: The sleek, custom information panel provides a real-time summary of the current market structure (Breakout Status, EMA Trend, and Overall Bias), giving you an immediate grasp of the trading environment.

Indicator Parameters

Donchian Breakout Prime is fully customizable to suit your unique trading style and preferred timeframe.

  • DonchianPeriod:

    • Defines the look-back period used to calculate the Donchian Highs and Lows (the breakout channel).

    • Default: 20

  • UseEMAFilter:

    • A simple switch to enable or disable the long-term trend confirmation filter (EMA).

    • Default: True

  • EMAPeriod:

    • The look-back period used for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter.

    • Default: 200

  • EMAAppliedPrice:

    • Determines which price point (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA calculation should use.

    • Default: PRICE_CLOSE

  • EnableNotify:

    •  Master switch to turn all alerting features on or off.

    • Default: True

  • SendAlert:

    • Enables standard MetaTrader Pop-up alerts (the window that pops up on your screen).

    • Default: True

  • SendApp:

    • Enables sending push notifications to your MetaQuotes Mobile App.

    • Default: True

  • SendEmail:

    • Enables sending signal alerts to your registered email address.

    • Default: False

  • AlertDelaySeconds:

    • Sets the minimum delay (in seconds) between two consecutive alerts to prevent alert spamming.

    • Default: 60

  • ArrowOffset:

    •  Adjusts the visual distance (in pips) of the signal arrows from the candle High or Low.

    • Default: 10

  • Buy Arrow Color:

    • The color used for the Buy signal arrows.

    • Default: White

  • Sell Arrow Color:

    • The color used for the Sell signal arrows.

    • Default: Red

👑 Take Control of Your Trading Future!

Stop guessing and start trading the validated signals that matter. The market is constantly moving, but your analysis doesn't have to be complicated. Donchian Breakout Prime delivers sophisticated trend analysis right to your fingertips.

Don't let the next major trend start without you!

Click to Download Donchian Breakout Prime Today and elevate your trading signals to a professional level!

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

