Donchian Breakout Prime: The Ultimate Trend Signal Indicator

This indicator is designed to spot powerful trend reversals and continuations.

This indicator combines the power of classic Donchian Channel breakouts with a robust trend filter.

Key Advantages:

Catch Explosive Breakouts: Identify when price is breaking out of a recent range (Donchian Channel), signaling the start of a new trend move.

Trade with Confidence (The Filtered Edge): The integrated EMA Filter ensures you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend (EMA) and Sell signals when the price is below it.

Pinpoint Entries with Precision Arrows: Visual Buy (white) and Sell (red) arrows directly on your chart, marking the exact candle where a signal is generated.

Stay Informed Everywhere: Comprehensive alert options provide instant notifications.

Clear Market Dashboard: The custom information panel provides a real-time summary of the current market structure (Breakout Status, EMA Trend, and Overall Bias).

Indicator Parameters

Donchian Breakout Prime is fully customizable to suit your unique trading style and preferred timeframe.

DonchianPeriod: Defines the look-back period used to calculate the Donchian Highs and Lows (the breakout channel). Default: 20

UseEMAFilter: A simple switch to enable or disable the long-term trend confirmation filter (EMA). Default: True

EMAPeriod: The look-back period used for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter. Default: 200

EMAAppliedPrice: Determines which price point (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA calculation should use. Default: PRICE_CLOSE

EnableNotify: Master switch to turn all alerting features on or off. Default: True

SendAlert: Enables standard MetaTrader Pop-up alerts (the window that pops up on your screen). Default: True

SendApp: Enables sending push notifications to your MetaQuotes Mobile App. Default: True

SendEmail: Enables sending signal alerts to your registered email address. Default: False

AlertDelaySeconds: Sets the minimum delay (in seconds) between two consecutive alerts to prevent alert spamming. Default: 60

ArrowOffset: Adjusts the visual distance (in pips) of the signal arrows from the candle High or Low. Default: 10

Buy Arrow Color: The color used for the Buy signal arrows. Default: White

Sell Arrow Color : The color used for the Sell signal arrows. Default: Red



