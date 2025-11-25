Close By Moving Average EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- JAMES PETER WILKINSON
- Sürüm: 6.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Automate Your Exit Strategy with Moving Average Precision
MA Trade Closer is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automatically close your manual trades based on Moving Average crossover signals. Stop watching charts 24/7 - let this EA manage your exits while you focus on finding the best entry opportunities!
What Does It Do?
This EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes them when price crosses your chosen Moving Average
-
Closes SELL trades when price closes ABOVE the MA (bullish signal)
-
Closes BUY trades when price closes BELOW the MA (bearish signal)
-
Partial profit taking at specified point levels
-
Automatic break even management after partial close
-
Multi-symbol support - works on all your charts simultaneously
Perfect For Traders Who:
-
Open trades manually but want automated exit management
-
Can't watch charts all day for exit signals
-
Use Moving Averages as their primary trend indicator
-
Want to lock in partial profits automatically
-
Trade multiple symbols and need consistent exit rules
-
Follow a disciplined, rule-based trading approach
Key Features
Trade Management
-
Smart Exit Logic: Closes trades only when price closes on the opposite side of MA (not just touches)
-
Confirmation Modes: Choose between 1st signal (immediate) or 2nd signal (confirmation) closing
-
Partial Close: Take partial profits at predetermined point levels (customizable %)
-
Break even Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to break even after partial close
-
Ticket Tracking: Advanced system correctly tracks MT5's new ticket numbers after partial closes
Flexible MA Configuration
-
4 MA Methods: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), Linear Weighted (LWMA)
-
7 Applied Prices: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted
-
Any Period: Customize MA period to match your trading style
-
Optimized Performance: Uses MT5's built-in MA indicator for efficiency
Advanced Filtering
-
Magic Number Filter: Close only trades with specific magic numbers (0 = all trades)
-
Comment Filter: Target trades with specific comment text
-
Symbol-Specific: Each chart instance manages only its own symbol's trades
Complete Alert System
-
Sound Alerts: Immediate audio notification
-
Popup Alerts: On-screen messages
-
Email Alerts: Receive notifications anywhere
-
Mobile Push: MT5 mobile app notifications
-
Customizable: Enable/disable each alert type individually
-
Alert Types: Signal changes, partial closes, break even moves, trade closes
Professional Visual Panel
-
Real-time signal display (ABOVE MA / BELOW MA / AT MA)
-
Current EA settings overview
-
EA status indicator (ON/OFF)
-
One-click toggle button
-
Fully customizable colors and position
-
Compact design doesn't obstruct charts
Persistent State Management
-
EA remembers ON/OFF state across terminal restarts
-
Survives chart template changes
-
Each symbol+time frame has independent state
-
Resume trading management instantly after restart
Simple 3-Step Setup:
-
Add MA Indicator: Place your chosen Moving Average on the chart (any settings)
-
Attach EA: Drop MA Trade Closer on the same chart, configure settings
-
Trade Normally: Open your trades manually - EA handles the exits!
Trading Logic:
SELL TRADES:
├─ Price closes ABOVE MA → Close trade
└─ Price closes BELOW MA → Keep trade open
BUY TRADES:
├─ Price closes BELOW MA → Close trade
└─ Price closes ABOVE MA → Keep trade open
Partial Close Example:
1. Trade reaches +100 points profit
2. EA closes 50% of position (customizable)
3. EA moves stop loss to break even +1 point
4. Remaining 50% continues to MA exit signal
5. Result: Locked in partial profit + protected remaining position
Input Parameters
Indicator Settings
-
MA Period - Moving average calculation period (default: 10)
-
MA Method - SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA (default: SMMA)
-
Applied Price - Close / Open / High / Low / Median / Typical / Weighted (default: Close)
EA Settings
-
EA Enabled - Start with EA ON/OFF (default: true)
-
Close on 1st signal - Immediate close (true) or wait for confirmation (false)
-
Magic Number - Filter by magic number, 0 = all trades (default: 0)
-
Comment Filter - Filter by comment text, empty = all trades (default)
Partial Close Settings
-
Enable Partial Close - Activate partial profit taking (default: true)
-
Partial Close % - Percentage to close (0-100, default: 50%)
-
Partial Close at Points - Profit trigger in points (default: 100)
-
Move to Breakeven - Auto breakeven after partial close (default: true)
Alert Settings
-
Enable Alerts - Master alert switch (default: true)
-
Alert on Signal Change - Notify when MA signal changes (default: true)
-
Alert on Partial Close - Notify when partial close executes (default: true)
-
Alert on Breakeven - Notify when SL moves to BE (default: true)
-
Alert on Trade Close - Notify when trade closes (default: true)
-
Sound Alert - Enable sound notifications (default: true)
-
Popup Alert - Enable popup messages (default: true)
-
Email Alert - Enable email notifications (default: false)
-
Push Alert - Enable mobile push (default: false)
-
Alert Sound File - Sound file name (default: "alert2.wav)
Panel Settings
-
Panel X position - Horizontal pixel position (default: 20)
-
Panel Y position - Vertical pixel position (default: 80)
-
Panel background color - Panel color (default: DarkSlateGray)
-
Text color - Text color (default: White)
-
Panel corner - Screen corner anchor (default: Left Upper)
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
-
Account Type: Any (Hedge/Netting)
-
Trade Direction: Both (manages BUYs and SELLs)
-
Symbols: Any (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)
-
Timeframes: Any (M1 to MN1)
-
Dependencies: None (uses built-in MT5 indicators)
-
CPU Usage: Minimal (optimized for efficiency)
-
RAM Usage: Low (<5MB per instance)
-
Multi-Symbol: Yes (one EA per chart)
Advantages
-
Easy to Use: Simple setup, clear visual feedback
-
Precise Logic: No guessing - clear MA-based rules
-
Fast Execution: Uses built-in indicators for speed
-
Risk Management: Partial close + breakeven protection
-
Transparent: Visual panel shows exactly what EA sees
-
Stay Informed: Comprehensive multi-channel alerts
-
Reliable: Persistent state across restarts
-
Bug-Free: Fixed partial close ticket tracking issue (v6.01)
-
Scalable: Works on unlimited symbols simultaneously
-
Battle-Tested: Based on proven Heiken Ashi EA framework
Important Notes
What This EA Does NOT Do:
-
Does NOT open trades (manual entry only)
-
Does NOT modify stop loss/take profit (except breakeven after partial close)
-
Does NOT average down or martingale
-
Does NOT use grid trading
-
Does NOT guarantee profits (follows YOUR manual entries)
What You Need:
-
Basic understanding of Moving Averages
-
Manual trading strategy for entries
-
Realistic expectations (EA closes trades, doesn't predict market)
Support & Updates
-
Questions: Contact via MQL5 messages
-
Bug Reports: Detailed description + logs appreciated
-
Feature Requests: Always welcome
-
Updates: Free lifetime updates
-
Reviews: Your feedback helps improve the EA
Who Is This For?
Perfect For:
-
Manual traders needing automated exits
-
Trend followers using MA strategies
-
Part-time traders who can't watch charts constantly
-
Disciplined traders wanting consistent exit rules
-
Multi-timeframe/multi-symbol traders
NOT Recommended For:
-
Traders seeking fully automated systems
-
Scalpers needing sub-second exits
-
Traders unfamiliar with Moving Averages
-
Those expecting "holy grail" solutions