AI XPro Ethereum is an Expert Advisor designed for ETHUSD M15, powered by a custom AI direction-prediction model trained on historical ETH data. The EA analyzes short-term price structure and volatility to forecast bullish or bearish movement, then executes automated trades using optimized entry/exit rules, SL/TP, and trailing. It delivers fast, data-driven decision making for intraday ETHUSD trading.

Real-time Signal Default

Signal Using Model V28_006

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

Requirements

- Trading Pair: ETHUSD

- Timeframe: M15

- Recommended Deposit: $500 for 0.1

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces).

- Open ETHUSD M15 timeframe chart

- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting or change "AI Model" to "v28_006" or "v28_007"

Backtesting

- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime

- On backtesting it is just an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode