AI XPro Ethereum
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Sürüm: 28.106
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
AI XPro Ethereum is an Expert Advisor designed for ETHUSD M15, powered by a custom AI direction-prediction model trained on historical ETH data. The EA analyzes short-term price structure and volatility to forecast bullish or bearish movement, then executes automated trades using optimized entry/exit rules, SL/TP, and trailing. It delivers fast, data-driven decision making for intraday ETHUSD trading.
Real-time Signal Default
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
Requirements
- Trading Pair: ETHUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Recommended Deposit: $500 for 0.1
Setup
- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces).
- Open ETHUSD M15 timeframe chart
- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting or change "AI Model" to "v28_006" or "v28_007"
Backtesting
- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime
- On backtesting it is just an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode