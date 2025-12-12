Forex Emperor EA

 
  INSTRUMENT
  SPECIFICATIONS
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: H1

 
  ACCOUNT
  REQUIREMENTS
  • Type: Hedging & ECN
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $500
 
 MIN LEVERAGE
 
  • 1:10

No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses.


Installation & Setup

  • Receive  .ex5  file after purchase

  • Place file in  MQL5/Experts  folder

  • Restart MT5 platform

  • Drag EA onto chart

  • Configure input parameters carefully

Deposit & Account Requirements

  • Minimum lot size: 0.01

  • Works with any MT5 account

  • Best with low-latency accounts

  • Recommended deposit: $500+

  • Allows proper risk management

Leverage

  • Set by your broker

  • Choose appropriate leverage level

  • Avoid very high leverage

  • Recommended: 1:10 to 1:1000

  • Complements EA's risk management

Lot Type & Risk Management

  • Fixed lot = 0.01 (Adjustable)

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • Daily loss limit

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Automatic Profit Collection

  • Position limit control

Pairs to Trade

  • Optimized for major forex pairs

  • XAU/USD/ (GOLD) recommended

  • Requires high liquidity instruments

  • Clear news catalysts preferred

  • Single chart installation

Chart Installation

  • H1 (1-Hour) timeframe only

  • Requires real-time tick data

  • High-quality broker data essential

  • Non-negotiable timeframe requirement

Warnings to Buyers

  • No profit guarantee

  • Trading involves high risk

  • VPS operation essential

  • Test thoroughly before use

  • Choose broker carefully

  • Understand the strategy first

  • Drawdown periods are inevitable

  • Demo test mandatory

      Pricing

      • Current: $478.99 (after 12 copies sold)

      • Next Price: $1,850 

      Important Notes

       No martingale/grid strategies
      ⚠ Always test in demo first

