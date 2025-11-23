BTC Fear and Greed Index MT4

### **Product Name:** **Bitcoin Fear & Greed Pro - Sentiment & Trend Dashboard**

### **Full Description:**

**Trade with the Smart Money, Not the Emotional Crowd.**

The **Bitcoin Fear & Greed Pro** is not just a simple sentiment display. It is a complete **Market Bias Engine** that combines fundamental crowd psychology with technical market structure.

Most traders lose money because they buy when the crowd is greedy (tops) and sell when the crowd is fearful (bottoms). This dashboard connects directly to the **Alternative.me API** to fetch the daily Crypto Fear & Greed Index and cross-references it with the long-term Trend (D1) and Momentum (RSI).

The result? A simplified **"Accurate Bias"** that tells you exactly how to interpret the data.

* **Live Data:** Fetches the official Fear & Greed Index daily via API.

* **Non-Repainting:** Data is fixed once updated for the day.

* **No Lag:** Dashboard updates instantly on price ticks.

* **Smart Alerts:** The dashboard clearly displays the current trading mode (e.g., "Buy the Dip" vs "Panic").

* **Modern Design:** Clean, dark-mode friendly UI that fits on any chart.





### **How It Works (The Strategy):

** The indicator analyzes two major factors to generate a Bias:

1. **External Sentiment:** Are traders scared or greedy?

2. **Internal Structure:** Is price above or below the 50-Day Trend?





**The Signal Logic:**

* 🟢 **STRONG BUY (Dip):** The crowd is in **Extreme Fear**, but Bitcoin is in an **Uptrend**. This is the classic "Buy the Dip" signal used by institutions.

* 🟢 **BULLISH (Trend):** Healthy sentiment in a healthy uptrend. Good for trend following.

* 🔴 **STRONG SELL (Trap):** The crowd is **Greedy**, but Bitcoin is in a **Downtrend**. This indicates a "Bull Trap" or fake-out.

* 🔴 **BEARISH (Panic):** The crowd is fearful and the trend is down. Stay out or look for shorts.

* 🔵 **BOTTOM WATCH:** RSI is oversold while the crowd is in Extreme Fear. A reversal might be imminent.





> **⚠️ IMPORTANT SETUP INSTRUCTION ⚠️** >

> To fetch live data, you must allow this indicator to access the internet:

>1. In MT4, go to **Tools** > **Options** > **Expert Advisors**.

> 2. Check the box: **"Allow WebRequest for listed URL"**.

> 3. Add this exact URL: `https://api.alternative.me/`

> 4. Click OK.



