👑 Desolator TITAN v3.00: Third Generation Power & Dynamic Lot Control

The Desolator TITAN v3.00 is the Third Generation Expert Advisor in the globally recognized Desolator series. It represents a significant advancement in automation, engineered for maximum stability, precision entry, and intelligent, scalable capital growth.

This EA is for the serious trader who demands Fixed SL/TP discipline and rejects risky methodologies.

🔥 Core Philosophy: Fixed SL/TP Only. No Grid. No Martingale. Protecting Your Capital from Risky Exposure.

🚀 Key Features of the Third Generation TITAN

1. Dynamic TITAN Mode (Smart Risk Scaling): Activate TITAN Mode to automatically scale your lot size ( BaseLots ) based on accumulated account profits. The EA calculates and increases volume only after reaching defined balance growth steps, ensuring your risk management adapts smartly to your equity curve.

2. Fixed SL/TP Discipline: Every trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss ( 2000 points ) and Take Profit ( 1000 points ). This iron-clad discipline ensures efficient risk management and profit locking without exposure to unpredictable trailing stops or hidden risk.

3. Directional Control: Use the TradeMode input to select: BOTH, BUY_ONLY, or SELL_ONLY. Perfect for adapting to long-term market bias.

💰 Recommended Capital and Risk Settings

The Desolator TITAN is designed to accommodate different risk levels, ensuring responsible trading across all account sizes:

Risk Profile Minimum Deposit TITAN Mode Recommended Lot Size Start-Up / Test $300 False Fixed BaseLots (0.01) for minimum risk and testing. Low Risk Growth $1,000 True Recommended minimum for activating TITAN Mode for sensible, automated scaling.





🥇 Recommended Trading Setup

For traders seeking dynamic volatility and faster cycles, the Desolator TITAN excels on the following setup:

Parameter Setting Notes Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended pair for high-impact trend capturing. Timeframe M5 (5-Minute) Use M5 chart for optimal performance with Gold. Lot Sizing TITAN_MODE = True Recommended for smart, automated capital growth.

📊 Desolator Series Overview

The Desolator series is built on progressive development and risk-conscious trading:

EA Name Generation Key Differentiator Desolator PRIME First Foundation & Safety (Fixed lot size). Desolator TITAN v3.00 THIRD TITAN Mode (Dynamic Lot Sizing), Enhanced Multi-Filter Engine.





