Timeframe Monitor
- Part-time Day Trader
Effortless multi-timeframe analysis — all your timeframes in one view.
The Multi Timeframes Monitor displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow — neatly arranged in one row for quick, effortless analysis. Instantly load any timeframe onto the main chart directly from its mini chart with one click — fast, simple, and intuitive.
Who Is It For?
Key Features
Up to 4 Customizable Mini-Charts — Choose between one to four mini charts in a single row.
Individual Chart Settings — Customize each mini chart with its own scale, timeframe, and indicators to align with your trading strategy.
Clean Chart Design — A minimal, distraction-free layout stripped of price and time scale clutter — focused purely on price action.
Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects light or dark chart backgrounds and adjusts for optimal visibility.
Supported Indicators
Trend Indicators:
Moving Average
2 Moving Averages
Bollinger Bands
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Parabolic SAR
Alligator
Fractals
Envelopes
Oscillators:
RSI (Default)
RSI Full Window 30/70 Levels
RSI Full Window 32/68 Levels
Stochastics (Default)
Stochastic Full Window 20/80 Levels
MACD
CCI
Momentum
ATR
OBV
Accumulation/Distribution
Force Index
Williams %R
DeMarker
ADX
Notes & Limitations
Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.