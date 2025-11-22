Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT5

Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5

The Trade Assistant Expert is an advanced trading utility built for MetaTrader 5, offering an interactive on-chart control panel that enables smooth trade execution and comprehensive risk monitoring.

This expert advisor includes essential automated features such as automatic Stop Loss adjustment to breakeven, Trailing Stop activation, and a real-time countdown displaying the time remaining until the next candlestick forms.

Trade Assistant Expert Specifications

The following table summarizes the key features and specifications of the Trade Assistant Expert:

Category Risk Control – Capital Allocation – Trading Utility Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Novice Indicator Type Capital & Risk Management Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Forex – Equities – Indices

Indicator Overview

The Trade Assistant Expert features a sophisticated trading dashboard designed to help traders manage their positions directly from the chart. The system is divided into three main sections, each offering tools for efficient order execution, enhanced risk management, and optimized capital deployment.

Placing Buy Trades Using the Expert

On the XAU/USD chart, a buy order is placed using the Trade Assistant Expert. The panel allows traders to pre-define Stop Loss levels and position size before entering a trade. Users can also adjust their take-profit strategy to improve potential returns.

Placing Sell Trades Using the Expert

A sell order is executed on the AUD/JPY hourly chart using the Trade Assistant Expert.

This tool enables traders to manage short positions effectively while planning their exit strategies with precision.

The Partial Close feature supports step-by-step profit locking to protect capital progressively. Activating the Breakeven option automatically shifts Stop Loss to the entry price once conditions are met, helping reduce risk and secure gains.

Trade Assistant Expert Settings

Below are the customizable settings available in the MetaTrader 5 version of the Trade Assistant Expert:

Trade Configuration

Buy & Sell – Instantly place buy and sell orders

P & Sell.p – Set pending orders

Lot Size – Define position volume

SL – Configure Stop Loss calculation and placement

TP – Set Take Profit parameters

Visual Configuration

Visual Order – Show or hide Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart

P & Sell.p – Adjust pending order visuals according to Visual Order mode

Money Management (MM) Settings

Breakeven – Define when Stop Loss moves to the entry level

Trail Start – Set the activation level for the Trailing Stop

Trail Step – Specify the incremental movement for the Trailing Stop

Close All – Close all active trades

Break All – Move all profitable trades to breakeven

Close Pending – Cancel all pending orders

Conclusion

The Trade Assistant Expert is a robust solution for effective capital control and risk management in MetaTrader 5. It assists traders in handling both instant and pending orders, enhancing trade protection through automated Stop Loss adjustments and increasing efficiency with Trailing Stop functionality.