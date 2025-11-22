EA Title: QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT

Short Description:

The Next Generation of Gold Trading. A Quantum-Leap in Breakout Strategy for Exness, ECN, and Prop Firms MT5 Ready with default inputs.

Full Description:

Step into the future of automated trading with QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT, a revolutionary Expert Advisor engineered for unparalleled precision and adaptability in the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

The name "Quantum" isn't just a label—it represents the core philosophy of this EA. It operates with a level of speed, accuracy, and advanced logic that gives you a definitive edge. By calculating and reacting to market breakout probabilities with quantum-like precision, this EA is designed to capture significant price movements while rigorously managing risk.

Core Strategy: Quantum-Precision Breakout

QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT capitalizes on the powerful daily breakout phenomenon, but with a sophisticated twist. Each day, the algorithm precisely calculates the previous day's high and low price levels. It then deploys a dual-order strategy to capture momentum in either direction:

A Buy Stop order is placed with quantum precision above the previous day's high.

order is placed with quantum precision above the previous day's high. A Sell Stop order is placed with quantum precision below the previous day's low.

When market momentum triggers a breakout through one of these critical levels, the corresponding order is executed instantly. The opposite order is automatically canceled (OCO - One Cancels Other), ensuring a clean, disciplined entry and eliminating the risk of dual exposure.

Key Features & Quantum Technology

1. Quantum-Tuned Dual Mode System (Unique Selling Point) This EA features an advanced adaptive matrix to ensure optimal execution across any trading environment:

Exness Mode: Calibrated for brokers with ultra-tight spreads and lightning-fast execution. This mode uses tighter parameters for maximum efficiency and capital preservation.

Calibrated for brokers with ultra-tight spreads and lightning-fast execution. This mode uses tighter parameters for maximum efficiency and capital preservation. ECN/PROP Mode: Specifically engineered for the demanding conditions of ECN accounts and proprietary trading firms. It utilizes wider buffers, more robust stop losses, and adaptive trailing distances to navigate market noise and meet strict risk rules.

2. Quantum Shield Risk Management Suite Trade with absolute confidence, protected by a multi-layered, state-of-the-art risk management system:

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: Set your risk/reward ratio independently for both Exness and ECN modes.

Set your risk/reward ratio independently for both Exness and ECN modes. Automatic Breakeven: Instantly lock in profits by moving the stop loss to breakeven once a predefined profit target is reached.

Instantly lock in profits by moving the stop loss to breakeven once a predefined profit target is reached. Advanced Trailing Stop: Let your winning trades run with a dynamic trailing stop that intelligently follows favorable price movements.

Let your winning trades run with a dynamic trailing stop that intelligently follows favorable price movements. Max Daily Loss %: A hard-coded circuit breaker that protects your account by ceasing all trading if a daily drawdown limit is hit.

A hard-coded circuit breaker that protects your account by ceasing all trading if a daily drawdown limit is hit. OCO Logic: Ensures that once a position is triggered, the opposite pending order is immediately removed.

3. Multi-Vector Execution Engine Choose the optimal entry method based on your broker and strategy:

Pending Orders (Default): The classic, high-precision breakout strategy using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

The classic, high-precision breakout strategy using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Market Orders (ECN Mode): For instant execution on fast ECN brokers. The EA can be configured to enter the market immediately on a confirmed breakout, with advanced options to wait for confirmation bars or even a strategic price retest for higher-probability entries.

4. Quantum Filtering System Eliminate noise and focus only on high-probability, high-momentum setups:

Session Filters: Target specific trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) or utilize the universal daily breakout strategy.

Target specific trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) or utilize the universal daily breakout strategy. Time & Day Filters: Define your precise trading window and select which days of the week the EA is active.

Define your precise trading window and select which days of the week the EA is active. Spread Filter: Automatically prevents trades when the spread widens beyond your acceptable threshold, protecting you from unfavorable execution costs.

Why Choose QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT?

The Quantum Edge: Experience a new level of precision, speed, and adaptability that standard EAs cannot match.

Experience a new level of precision, speed, and adaptability that standard EAs cannot match. Specialized for Gold: This is not a generic tool. It is meticulously optimized for the unique volatility and behavior of the XAUUSD market.

This is not a generic tool. It is meticulously optimized for the unique volatility and behavior of the XAUUSD market. Universal Broker Compatibility: The adaptive dual-mode system ensures seamless performance, whether you're a retail trader, an ECN user, or a prop firm challenger.

The adaptive dual-mode system ensures seamless performance, whether you're a retail trader, an ECN user, or a prop firm challenger. Built for Prop Firm Success: The ECN/PROP mode is specifically designed with features to help you pass prop firm challenges and stay compliant with their trading rules.

The ECN/PROP mode is specifically designed with features to help you pass prop firm challenges and stay compliant with their trading rules. Robust & Reliable: Crafted with professional-grade code, including extensive margin checks, lot size validation, and error handling for stable 24/5 operation.

Recommended Usage:

For Exness or similar brokers: Enable UseExnessMode . For standard ECN accounts or Prop Firms: Enable UseECNMode . Begin with default settings on a demo account to understand the EA's quantum-powered behavior. Adjust LotSize and MaxDailyLoss to align with your personal risk management strategy.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee any profit. Please backtest thoroughly and ensure you understand the risks involved before trading with real money.