The Ultimate Trading Assistant

This is a free trail version of the RiskPanel Pro, the trail version will expire in 12/30/2025

-Visual order placement with risk calculation dollars based.
-Trade management.
-local copy trading with local risk(each account uses its local risk).
-Mobile trading using the EA(only pending orders-stop orders and limit orders-).
-Take partial profit.
-Customizable Sound based system(customizable sound for TP1, TP2, TP3, SL, Breakeven).


if you want the full unlimited version with fast executions and more features purchase the full version from the MQL5 market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152058?source=Site+Profile
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RiskPanel Pro Smart Risk and Trade Manager EA
Abdelhamid Jabour
Yardımcı programlar
add sounds in .wav format in this path "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds" for a sound events based system expert Concept & Core Purpose RiskPanelPro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize risk management and position sizing for retail traders. The core innovation is replacing complex pip calculations with simple dollar-based risk management, making professional trading accessible to everyone. Main Logic & Architecture Dollar-Based Risk Management System Pr
The Fool
Abdelhamid Jabour
Uzman Danışmanlar
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Bölüm 1: MT5 EA Açıklaması: __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Başlık: The Fool: Profesyonel Kopuş Sistemi. Hesabınızı bir gecede batırabilecek riskli Martingale ve Grid EA'larından bıktınız mı? The Fool, güvenlik, tutarlılık ve hassasiyet için tasarlanmış profesyonel dü
