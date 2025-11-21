Smart TouchGuard

📌 TouchGuard Alert – Smart Price Touch Detection Tool

TouchGuard Alert is a lightweight, fast and highly practical tool designed for traders who want to receive instant alerts when the price touches any drawing object on the chart — with zero complexity. Simply draw your object, and the indicator does the rest.

✨ Key Features

Price-touch alerts for all major chart objects:

Trendlines, Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines, Rectangles, and Channels

for all major chart objects: Works instantly with classic technical analysis tools — no setup required

Supports Alert , Email , and Push Notification messages

, , and messages Optional Pre-Warning Distance to alert you before the actual touch

to alert you before the actual touch Automatic object disabling after the alert to avoid multiple triggers

Extremely lightweight — almost zero performance impact

🎯 Who Is It For?

Perfect for traders who rely on:

dynamic trendlines, horizontal levels, supply & demand boxes, or price channels and never want to miss a price reaction again.

⚙️ How It Works

Simply draw any supported object on the chart. LineTouch Alert automatically detects it and sends a real-time alert the moment price touches your level.

📦 Lite Version

This Lite version includes all the essential alert features and is ideal for traders looking for a clean, fast, and reliable price-touch detection tool.

💬 Support

If you have any questions, suggestions, or feature requests, feel free to contact me anytime.