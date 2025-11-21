Monarch Scalper EA MT4

Monarch Scalper Elite – Rule the Market with Real Precision

Launch price $149, after 10 sales it rises to $249

Monarch Scalper Elite is not just another trading robot; it is a professional tool designed for traders seeking security, accuracy, and consistent performance .
Its advanced breakout and reversal logic, along with a dynamic volatility system, ensures that it only trades when the market offers real opportunities.

🔥 Why Monarch Scalper Elite is Different

  • Dynamic Volatility Engine
    ATR-based filter that avoids flat markets and takes advantage of movements with real strength.

  • Intelligent Session Management
    Configure specific schedules (Asia, London, New York) according to your style and risk tolerance.

  • Professional Risk Management

    • Daily loss protection

    • It does not use martingale or grid.

    • Daily profit target

    • Spread filter to avoid costly inputs

    • Smart trailing stop to maximize profits

  • Professional Panel in the Chart
    Clear and organized information on account status and daily performance.

  • Compatible with MT4 and MT5

🛡️ Safety as a Priority

The EA protects your capital through strict risk limits, equity control, and multiple filters designed to prevent unnecessary drawdowns.

📈 Recommended Configuration

  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Optimized Sets: Available after purchase. Download XAUUSD H1 for free.

  • Temporality: H1

  • Account: ECN / Raw Spread - Recommended FP Markets

👑 Take your trading to the next level with Monarch Scalper Elite. Trade like a king.


