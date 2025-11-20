MTF Trend Monitor
- Göstergeler
- Yue Wang
- Sürüm: 1.0
MTF Trend Monitor can accurately detect trends across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously, presenting them in a list format. It can work on any symbols and any timeframes. The default symbols are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. The default timeframes are H2, H4, H8, Daily, and Weekly. You can adjust it according to your own requirements. A real-time alert function is available when the trend changes direction.
MTF Trend Detector can be used independently or as a filter within the Accutrade System.
Symbol Settings
Symbols to Monitor (Comma Seperated): EURUSD,GBPUSD, USDJPY,XAUUSD, AUDUSD,NZDUSD
Timeframe Settings
Enable H1: Select true or false
Enable H2: Select true or false
Enable H3: Select true or false
Enable H4: Select true or false
Enable H6: Select true or false
Enable H8: Select true or false
Enable H12: Select true or false
Enable D1: Select true or false
Enable W1: Select true or false
Alert Settings
Alert on H1: Select true or false
Alert on H2: Select true or false
Alert on H3: Select true or false
Alert on H4: Select true or false
Alert on H6: Select true or false
Alert on H8: Select true or false
Alert on H12: Select true or false
Alert on D1: Select true or false
Alert on W1: Select true or false