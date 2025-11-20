MTF Linear Regression Channel

Linear Regression Channel (MTF) Indicator

The Linear Regression Channel MTF is an advanced technical indicator that uses statistical analysis to plot a linear regression channel on the price chart,

with the capability to display data from a different time frame (Multi Time Frame) for enhanced trend accuracy and analysis.

Key Features of the Indicator:

Main Line (Linear Regression Line):

Represents the overall price trend over the selected period, allowing traders to easily observe the general slope and market direction.

Deviation Channels:

Up / Down Line: Lines representing the standard deviation around the main regression line, helping identify potential overbought or oversold areas.

High / Low Line: Additional lines covering double the standard deviation, highlighting the extreme boundaries of natural price fluctuations.

Multi Time Frame (MTF) Capability:

Users can select a different time frame than the current chart to monitor larger or smaller trends without changing the chart itself.

Display Flexibility:

Line thickness is adjustable to emphasize important lines.

Each line has its own color and style to improve readability and interpretation.

Benefits for Analysts and Traders: