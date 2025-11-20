MTF Linear Regression Channel
- Göstergeler
- Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
- Sürüm: 1.0
Linear Regression Channel (MTF) Indicator
The Linear Regression Channel MTF is an advanced technical indicator that uses statistical analysis to plot a linear regression channel on the price chart,
with the capability to display data from a different time frame (Multi Time Frame) for enhanced trend accuracy and analysis.
Key Features of the Indicator:
Main Line (Linear Regression Line):
Represents the overall price trend over the selected period, allowing traders to easily observe the general slope and market direction.
Deviation Channels:
Up / Down Line: Lines representing the standard deviation around the main regression line, helping identify potential overbought or oversold areas.
High / Low Line: Additional lines covering double the standard deviation, highlighting the extreme boundaries of natural price fluctuations.
Multi Time Frame (MTF) Capability:
Users can select a different time frame than the current chart to monitor larger or smaller trends without changing the chart itself.
Display Flexibility:
Line thickness is adjustable to emphasize important lines.
Each line has its own color and style to improve readability and interpretation.
Benefits for Analysts and Traders:
Accurately identifies the overall market trend using statistical methods.
Highlights dynamic support and resistance areas through deviation lines.
Assists in making well-informed trading decisions, whether for reversals or breakouts.
Suitable for all financial markets: Forex, stocks, CFDs, and futures.