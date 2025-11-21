BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- I Made Amertayasa
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📌 EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer
The EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.
This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.
• For questions, discussions, and support:
Telegram Group: https://t.me/tester_Ea
Info:
• Recommended trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & All Major Forex Pairs
• Recommended timeframe: H1
• Recommended minimum balance: from $100 (depends on risk settings)
• Compatible with any broker
(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)
📘 Indicators Used
-
Bollinger Bands
-
Moving Averages
-
MA5 High
-
MA10 High
-
MA5 Low
-
MA10 Low
-
MA50 (Trend Filter)
-
🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:
1. SIGNAL
-
CSM (Momentum)
2. SETUP
-
Reentry
3. VALIDATION
-
Reject MA50
-
Reject Lower / Upper Bollinger Bands
-
Extreme
-
MHV
4. CONFIRMATION
-
CSAK
-
CSAK Break MA50
-
CSM
-
Mhv
All conditions are detected automatically without the need to change timeframes.
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
-
Auto Entry
-
Lot Size
-
Trade Start Time
-
Trade End Time
-
Second Entry
-
Stop Loss (pips)
-
Take Profit (pips)
-
Fibonacci Stop Loss
-
Fibonacci Take Profit
-
Stop Loss USD
-
Take Profit USD
-
Automatic Cut Loss
-
Trailing Start
-
Trailing Step
-
Break Even Point (BE)
-
Trend Filter
-
Daily Profit Target