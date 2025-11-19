Advanced Scalpers Club - Professional Grid Trading System

Advanced Scalpers Club is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who manually open positions and want automated grid management with intelligent risk controls.

You have to open first trade in direction manually





Core Features

Intelligent Grid Management

Automatically detects your manual trades and builds grid positions around them

Each manual position gets its own isolated grid with configurable maximum levels (default: 10)

Uses ticket numbers as magic identifiers to prevent grid mixing between different base trades

Adjustable grid step percentage for precise distance control

Duplicate position prevention at each grid level

Advanced Risk Management

Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) calculation for unified Stop Loss and Take Profit across all same-direction positions

Progressive lot sizing with customizable multiplier for each grid level (e.g., 1.5x multiplication)

Option to use same lot size or progressive scaling

Configurable stop loss and take profit in pips

Real-time position monitoring and statistics display

Flexible Operation Modes

Works on current symbol only or monitors all symbols simultaneously

Manual close mode: closes individual positions at target profit pips

Automatic close mode: relies on VWAP-calculated TP/SL levels

Supports both hedging and netting account types

Professional Dashboard

Clean, multi-object chart display showing all critical information

Real-time profit/loss tracking in pips

Grid status monitoring (manual positions, total positions, grid utilization)

Color-coded profit indicators (green/red) for quick visual assessment

Shows current lot sizing mode, grid parameters, and VWAP status

How It Works

Open a manual trade on any symbol (magic number = 0) EA detects the position and assigns it a unique grid group Grid positions automatically open at specified percentage intervals as price moves against your entry All positions in the same direction receive unified VWAP-based SL/TP Grid continues until maximum level reached or base position closes Each new manual trade creates a separate, isolated grid

Input Parameters

Grid Settings

Enable/Disable grid trading

Maximum grid levels per manual trade (1-50)

Grid step as percentage of price (0.01% - 5%)

Same lot size or progressive multiplier option

Lot multiplier value (1.0 - 10.0)

Profit Management

Target profit in pips for manual close mode

Close all trades or single trade option

Symbol filter (current or all)

Risk Controls

Stop Loss in pips (optional)

Take Profit in pips (optional)

VWAP unified management toggle

Strategy Concept

This EA implements a controlled averaging-down strategy with professional risk management. When price moves against your manual entry, the grid opens additional positions at calculated intervals. The VWAP system ensures all positions share the same breakeven point, optimizing exit levels. Progressive lot sizing allows faster recovery while maintaining controlled risk exposure.

Risk Warning: Grid trading involves opening multiple positions which increases margin requirements and exposure. Ensure adequate account balance and test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

Recommended Settings

Conservative: Grid Step 0.1%, Max Levels 5, Same Lot Size

Balanced: Grid Step 0.05%, Max Levels 10, Multiplier 1.5x

Aggressive: Grid Step 0.02%, Max Levels 15, Multiplier 2.0x

Always adjust parameters based on your account size, risk tolerance, and market conditions.

Technical Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3440 or higher

Hedging account recommended for full functionality

Minimum account balance: $100 (for proper margin management)

VPS hosting recommended for 24/7 operation

Contact & Support

