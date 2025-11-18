Drawdown Protection PropFirms FortuneMachine

🚀 FortuneMachine Dashboard
"Number One For PropFirms Tools"

The Ultimate EA Control Center for Smart & Safe Trading

FortuneMachine Dashboard is an advanced Expert Advisor dashboard designed to give traders total control, automation, and protection in one powerful interface.

⭐ Key Features:

🔧 Trade Management
Manage all your open trades directly from the dashboard—fast, simple, and efficient.

🛡️ Drawdown & Take-Profit Protection
Automatically safeguard your account. The system will close all trades when drawdown limits or take-profit targets are reached.

📊 Trade Monitoring
Track every trade in real-time with a clean and intuitive display.

📨 Telegram Connection
Instantly send your trade updates to Telegram for easy remote monitoring—anytime, anywhere.

📈 Strategy Monitoring
Analyze your trading strategy performance and maintain full control over your EA’s behavior.

🧩 Separate Software for Multi-Strategy EA 
A standalone software currently in development that will allow traders to run and manage multiple trading strategies simultaneously—unlocking the next level of automation.

If you need a cheap VPS with monthly payment, you can contact me.



Contact Us at Telegram : @AlphaPrimeTech


