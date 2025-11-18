US30EA - Multi-Confirmation Expert Advisor for the US30 Description US30EA is a comprehensive Expert Advisor for trading the Dow Jones index (US30) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a proprietary 4-level confirmation system to filter signals and reduce false positives. Why choose US30EA? Multi-Layer Analysis The system only enters a position when four independent conditions are met simultaneously. This selective approach prevents impulsive entries and promotes better-structured trades. Professional Position Management 2-level progressive trailing stop to protect profits Automatic splitting into 2 positions: one to secure, one to let run Stop-loss and take-profit as a percentage of the price Automatic lot size adjusted to account size Integrated Risk Control Daily loss limit (automatic stop after X losses) Daily profit limit (optional) Automatic closing on Friday evenings Customizable time filter Fund verification before each order Controlled drawdown, compatible with the requirements of proprietary trading firms Total Flexibility More than 30 adjustable parameters to adapt the EA to your style: Multiple Timeframes Customizable SL/TP Levels Trading Hours Split Order or Classic Mode Technical Features Native MQL5 Optimized Code Compatible with Netting and Hedging Accounts Real-Time Push Notifications Detailed Trade Logs No External DLLs Required Target Audience This Expert Advisor is designed to meet the needs of finance professionals: Hedge Funds and Investment Funds Family Offices Asset Management Companies Prop Trading Firms Professional Traders Managing Significant Capital Additional Services Upon request, custom algorithm development for other indices (NASDAQ, S&P 500, DAX, CAC 40) or specific assets. Recommendation Symbol: US30, DJ30, or equivalent depending on your broker with a specific input parameter in the properties. Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves the risk of capital loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This product is intended for sophisticated investors with the necessary knowledge to assess the risks associated with algorithmic trading.