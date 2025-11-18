TP OrionX EA

Overview

Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a fully automated 24/7 strategy-based Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for traders who want a safe, stable, and hands-off trading experience. This EA requires no monitoring, runs continuously, and follows a strict, rule-driven trading system — not scalping, not martingale, and not grid.

Built with advanced market-structure logic, OrionX EA focuses on high-value instruments such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD, while also supporting major currency pairs and global indices.

Strategy Basis

OrionX EA operates using a clean, disciplined trading framework based on:

Market trend structure

Pullback & correction entry zones

Price-action confirmations

Support & resistance behavior

Volatility & stability filters

100% stop-loss-protected entries

The EA never enters trades randomly. It waits for fully confirmed conditions that match its internal strategy model, ensuring long-term consistency.

Key Strategy Components

Trend Confirmation Engine: Trades only in validated trend directions.

Pattern-Based Filters: Uses clean pullbacks and structured setups.

Full Stop-Loss Protection: Every trade includes a fixed SL.

Volatility Control: Avoids chaotic and news-driven environments.

Safe, Clean Logic: ❌ No Martingale ❌ No Grid ❌ No Hedging

Fully Automated 24/7 Operation: No monitoring required.

Spread Support

✔️ Compatible with spreads up to 3 points

This ensures high performance even under moderate market conditions.

Main Focus Instruments

Trillion Pips OrionX EA performs best on:

BTCUSD — Bitcoin (Primary focus)

XAUUSD — Gold (Primary focus)

It is also optimized to trade:

US30 (Dow Jones)

DE40 (DAX 40)

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

and many more major pairs and indices

💬 After purchase, message me — I will provide all optimized set files for every symbol.

Core Features

MT5 Expert Advisor

Runs 24/7 — No monitoring required

M5 timeframe only

Strategy-based (NOT scalping)

Multi-currency & multi-instrument support

Fixed stop-loss system

Smart confirmation algorithm

Auto TP/SL management

Spread support up to 3 points

Easy plug-and-play setup

Recommended Capital & Lot Sizes

Account Balance Suggested Lot Size $1,000 0.01 lots $3,000 0.05 lots $5,000+ 0.10 lots

These lot sizes match the EA’s stop-loss logic for safe and stable trading.

General Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Timeframe: M5 only

Leverage: 1:500 recommended

Supported Assets: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US30, DE40, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.

Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Spread Requirement: Up to 3 points

Trading Mode: 100% automated, 24/7

Performance Notes

Trillion Pips OrionX EA provides stable results when used with:

Proper capital

ECN execution

Low-latency brokers

M5 timeframe charts

Prepared set files for each symbol

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description LotSize Fixed lot size TakeProfit Built-in TP target StopLoss Protective stop loss MagicNumber Unique MT5 order ID MaxSpread Spread filter (up to 3 points supported) TradePairs Default XAUUSD (supports many others) SignalMode Strategy confirmation setting

How to Use

Open MT5 and attach the EA to a M5 chart. Load the correct set file for the chosen instrument (Gold, BTC, indices, Forex). Choose lot size based on account balance. Enable Algo Trading. Run the EA 24/7 — no need to watch or interfere. Use one chart per instrument.

Important Guidelines

✅ Works 24/7 without monitoring

✅ Use ECN or Raw Spread broker

🟢 Supports spreads up to 3 points

💬 After purchase → Inbox me for all set files

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid

❌ No hedging

Summary

Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a powerful, 24/7 MT5 trading solution built for safe and intelligent strategy-based automation. With trend logic, fixed stop-loss protection, multi-instrument support, M5 optimization, and compatibility with spreads up to 3 points, it provides a stable and professional automated trading experience.

⚠️ After purchase: Message me directly — I will send all optimized set files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, indices, and major pairs.