TP OrionX EA

Trillion Pips OrionX EA — 24/7 Strategy-Based Expert Advisor for MT5 (M5 Timeframe)

Overview

Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a fully automated 24/7 strategy-based Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for traders who want a safe, stable, and hands-off trading experience. This EA requires no monitoring, runs continuously, and follows a strict, rule-driven trading system — not scalping, not martingale, and not grid.

Built with advanced market-structure logic, OrionX EA focuses on high-value instruments such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD, while also supporting major currency pairs and global indices.

Strategy Basis

OrionX EA operates using a clean, disciplined trading framework based on:

  • Market trend structure

  • Pullback & correction entry zones

  • Price-action confirmations

  • Support & resistance behavior

  • Volatility & stability filters

  • 100% stop-loss-protected entries

The EA never enters trades randomly. It waits for fully confirmed conditions that match its internal strategy model, ensuring long-term consistency.

Key Strategy Components

  • Trend Confirmation Engine: Trades only in validated trend directions.

  • Pattern-Based Filters: Uses clean pullbacks and structured setups.

  • Full Stop-Loss Protection: Every trade includes a fixed SL.

  • Volatility Control: Avoids chaotic and news-driven environments.

  • Safe, Clean Logic:

    • ❌ No Martingale

    • ❌ No Grid

    • ❌ No Hedging

  • Fully Automated 24/7 Operation: No monitoring required.

Spread Support

✔️ Compatible with spreads up to 3 points
This ensures high performance even under moderate market conditions.

Main Focus Instruments

Trillion Pips OrionX EA performs best on:

  • BTCUSD — Bitcoin (Primary focus)

  • XAUUSD — Gold (Primary focus)

It is also optimized to trade:

  • US30 (Dow Jones)

  • DE40 (DAX 40)

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • and many more major pairs and indices

💬 After purchase, message me — I will provide all optimized set files for every symbol.

Core Features

  • MT5 Expert Advisor

  • Runs 24/7 — No monitoring required

  • M5 timeframe only

  • Strategy-based (NOT scalping)

  • Multi-currency & multi-instrument support

  • Fixed stop-loss system

  • Smart confirmation algorithm

  • Auto TP/SL management

  • Spread support up to 3 points

  • Easy plug-and-play setup

Recommended Capital & Lot Sizes

Account Balance Suggested Lot Size
$1,000 0.01 lots
$3,000 0.05 lots
$5,000+ 0.10 lots

These lot sizes match the EA’s stop-loss logic for safe and stable trading.

General Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Timeframe: M5 only

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Supported Assets: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US30, DE40, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.

  • Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Spread Requirement: Up to 3 points

  • Trading Mode: 100% automated, 24/7

Performance Notes

Trillion Pips OrionX EA provides stable results when used with:

  • Proper capital

  • ECN execution

  • Low-latency brokers

  • M5 timeframe charts

  • Prepared set files for each symbol

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
LotSize Fixed lot size
TakeProfit Built-in TP target
StopLoss Protective stop loss
MagicNumber Unique MT5 order ID
MaxSpread Spread filter (up to 3 points supported)
TradePairs Default XAUUSD (supports many others)
SignalMode Strategy confirmation setting

How to Use

  1. Open MT5 and attach the EA to a M5 chart.

  2. Load the correct set file for the chosen instrument (Gold, BTC, indices, Forex).

  3. Choose lot size based on account balance.

  4. Enable Algo Trading.

  5. Run the EA 24/7 — no need to watch or interfere.

  6. Use one chart per instrument.

Important Guidelines

✅ Works 24/7 without monitoring
✅ Use ECN or Raw Spread broker
🟢 Supports spreads up to 3 points
💬 After purchase → Inbox me for all set files
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
❌ No hedging

Summary

Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a powerful, 24/7 MT5 trading solution built for safe and intelligent strategy-based automation. With trend logic, fixed stop-loss protection, multi-instrument support, M5 optimization, and compatibility with spreads up to 3 points, it provides a stable and professional automated trading experience.

⚠️ After purchase: Message me directly — I will send all optimized set files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, indices, and major pairs.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Trillion Pips X EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips X EA — Smart Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD Focus) Overview Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer precise, low-risk, high-frequency entries. The system focuses on identifying short-term price imbalances and executing trades based on a dynamic scalping logic. It performs best under stable market conditions but can also adapt to moderate volatility, ensuring consistent performance and capital protection. Strategy Basis The strategy o
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt