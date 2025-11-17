EA EMASignalBuySell

🤖 EA Working Principle

📍 Core Logic

This EA combines Arrow Signals with Triple EMA (5, 14, 60) to identify high-probability trade entries:

  1. Arrow Detection - Scans for signal arrows on chart
  2. EMA Confirmation - Validates trend using 3 moving averages
  3. Entry Execution - Opens trade when all conditions align
  4. Risk Management - Protects position with SL/TP and advanced features

🔄 How It Works

BUY Signal: Arrow ↑ + EMA 5,14 bullish + Price > EMA 60 = BUY

SELL Signal: Arrow ↓ + EMA 5,14 bearish + Price < EMA 60 = SELL

Protection:

  • Break Even moves SL to entry when in profit
  • Trailing Stop follows price to lock gains
  • Daily Target stops EA after reaching goal
⚙️ Usage Guide

🚀 Quick Setup

  1. Install EA on MT4/MT5
  2. Attach to chart with arrow indicator already installed
  3. Configure settings:
    • Lot Size (Fixed or Auto)
    • Stop Loss / Take Profit (in points)
    • Break Even / Trailing Stop levels
    • Daily profit target
  4. Enable Auto Trading button
  5. Test on Demo minimum 30 days

📊 Key Parameters

Setting Description Example
Lot_Size Fixed lot per trade 0.01
Auto_Lot Enable auto lot calculation true/false
Stop_Loss SL distance in points 4400
Take_Profit TP distance in points 5000
Break_Even Profit points to move SL -
Trailing_Stop Distance for trailing -
Daily_Target Stop after profit $ -

⚠️ Important Notes

Before Live Trading:

  • ✅ Backtest on historical data
  • ✅ Forward test on demo 30+ days
  • ✅ Use proper risk (1-2% per trade)
  • ✅ Verify arrow indicator is active
  • ✅ Check broker spreads and execution

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

🔧 Troubleshooting

EA not opening trades?

  • Check arrow indicator is working
  • Verify Auto Trading is enabled
  • Ensure spread is not too wide
  • Confirm no existing open orders

Trades closing early?

  • Review Break Even settings
  • Check Trailing Stop distance
  • Verify Daily Target not reached

💡 Recommended: Forex pairs with tight spreads | M15-H1 timeframes


