Short Description

Advanced Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Expert Advisor optimized for 15-30 min timeframes, with adaptive volatility logic and risk-based auto-lot sizing.

Trading Strategy

Bitcoin Ultra Beast trades BTCUSD on M15–M30 using a sophisticated breakout and trend-following strategy. It monitors volatility via ATR, identifies momentum shifts, and confirms trade signals with multi-indicator filtering (e.g. trend strength, momentum). The strategy is built to work in varying market conditions — from highly volatile crypto spikes to consolidations — giving it the flexibility to adapt dynamically.

The Expert Advisor uses strict risk control: each trade has a stop-loss defined by ATR, risk-based lot sizing (auto-lot), and a disciplined entry/exit system. There is no grid or martingale — the system opens one trade at a time, and the risk per trade is based on account capital and volatility.

Key Features

Auto-Lot Based on Capital :

The EA calculates position size dynamically according to account balance and defined risk percentage, adjusting for volatility to protect the account.

Volatility-Adaptive Stop-Loss :

Uses ATR (Average True Range) to determine stop-loss, scaling stop distance with market volatility.

Multi-Indicator Filter :

Confirms trade entries using a set of trend/strength indicators, preventing false breakouts.

Trend Confirmation Logic :

Trade direction is validated by trend indicators (e.g. fast vs. slow moving averages) so the EA aligns with dominant market direction.

Single Trade Mode :

Ensures only one open position per direction to minimize risk and avoid overleveraging.

Floating / Conditional Exits :

Uses trailing or volatility-based exit logic to lock in profit without premature closing.

Broker Compatibility:

Works with any broker that supports BTCUSD in MetaTrader 5. Supports flexible lot sizes and common symbol formats.

Usage Recommendations

Minimum Capital : $1,000 suggested to utilize auto-lot risk sizing effectively.

Time Frames : M15 or M30 charts are recommended; optimized for these intervals.

Account Type : Works on both demo and real accounts, but must be tested in a strategy tester first.

Risk Setting: Configure RiskPercent input parameter according to your risk tolerance — default works for moderate risk.

Limitations & Risk Disclosure

As with any automated trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results .

The EA relies on historical volatility (ATR) — in extremely unusual market conditions, stop-loss might not perform as expected.

Recommended to test the EA in a demo account or strategy tester before deploying on live capital.

Do not over-leverage : maintain sensible risk per trade even though the EA auto-calculates lot size.

Runs best when allowed to stay attached to the chart — frequent detachment may skip critical entry or exit decisions.

Why Choose Bitcoin Ultra Beast?