Bitcoin Ultra Beast
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Premananth R
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Short Description
Advanced Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Expert Advisor optimized for 15-30 min timeframes, with adaptive volatility logic and risk-based auto-lot sizing.
Trading Strategy
Bitcoin Ultra Beast trades BTCUSD on M15–M30 using a sophisticated breakout and trend-following strategy. It monitors volatility via ATR, identifies momentum shifts, and confirms trade signals with multi-indicator filtering (e.g. trend strength, momentum). The strategy is built to work in varying market conditions — from highly volatile crypto spikes to consolidations — giving it the flexibility to adapt dynamically.
The Expert Advisor uses strict risk control: each trade has a stop-loss defined by ATR, risk-based lot sizing (auto-lot), and a disciplined entry/exit system. There is no grid or martingale — the system opens one trade at a time, and the risk per trade is based on account capital and volatility.
Key Features
-
Auto-Lot Based on Capital:
The EA calculates position size dynamically according to account balance and defined risk percentage, adjusting for volatility to protect the account.
-
Volatility-Adaptive Stop-Loss:
Uses ATR (Average True Range) to determine stop-loss, scaling stop distance with market volatility.
-
Multi-Indicator Filter:
Confirms trade entries using a set of trend/strength indicators, preventing false breakouts.
-
Trend Confirmation Logic:
Trade direction is validated by trend indicators (e.g. fast vs. slow moving averages) so the EA aligns with dominant market direction.
-
Single Trade Mode:
Ensures only one open position per direction to minimize risk and avoid overleveraging.
-
Floating / Conditional Exits:
Uses trailing or volatility-based exit logic to lock in profit without premature closing.
-
Broker Compatibility:
Works with any broker that supports BTCUSD in MetaTrader 5. Supports flexible lot sizes and common symbol formats.
Usage Recommendations
-
Minimum Capital: $1,000 suggested to utilize auto-lot risk sizing effectively.
-
Time Frames: M15 or M30 charts are recommended; optimized for these intervals.
-
Account Type: Works on both demo and real accounts, but must be tested in a strategy tester first.
-
Risk Setting: Configure RiskPercent input parameter according to your risk tolerance — default works for moderate risk.
Limitations & Risk Disclosure
-
As with any automated trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
The EA relies on historical volatility (ATR) — in extremely unusual market conditions, stop-loss might not perform as expected.
-
Recommended to test the EA in a demo account or strategy tester before deploying on live capital.
-
Do not over-leverage: maintain sensible risk per trade even though the EA auto-calculates lot size.
-
Runs best when allowed to stay attached to the chart — frequent detachment may skip critical entry or exit decisions.
Why Choose Bitcoin Ultra Beast?
-
Designed specifically for BTCUSD — not a generic EA.
-
Built with risk management first: auto-lot + ATR-based stop.
-
Professional-grade EA with no over-optimistic promises or flashy “get rich now” claims (complying with MQL5 rules). MQL5
-
Ideal for users who want a robust, long-term trading robot for cryptocurrency, with minimal manual intervention.