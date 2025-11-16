DCA System EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Allan Kiprotich
- Sürüm: 1.7
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Precision. Control. Growth — Now Optimized for MT4.
The DCA System EA for MT4 is a powerful, fully automated trading system built on the proven Dollar Cost Averaging methodology.
It is engineered for traders who want steady growth, controlled risk exposure, and reliable recovery — all optimized for the MetaTrader 4 environment.
This MT4 version uses advanced averaging logic, adaptive spacing, and safe-exit algorithms to ensure stable performance even during volatile market movement.
Key Features (MT4 Version)
-
Smart DCA algorithm that scales positions using refined MT4-optimized logic
-
Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts based on volatility and trend conditions
-
Auto-recovery engine that manages baskets efficiently and reduces drawdown
-
Multi-symbol support for Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Crypto
-
Equity protection system with advanced safety filters
-
Lightweight and optimized for fast MT4 execution and VPS environments
-
Fully automated operation — handles entries, scaling, and exits hands-free
Recommended Use
Timeframes: Any
Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended Deposit: From $100 (or proportional for cent accounts)
Account Types: All MT4 account types supported
User Guide & Setup
After purchase, please leave a comment so you can be added to DCA System MT4 MQL5 channel where you will receive:
-
The full user guide
-
Optimization tips
Important Notes
-
Works on both demo and real MT4 accounts
-
Always test on demo before going live
-
A VPS is recommended for stable, continuous operation