FalconEdge GBPUSDx

⚡️ FalconEdge GBPUSD M5

FalconEdge was created for traders who seek precision and control, not luck.
Built through years of quantitative testing and refinement, it captures short-term opportunities on GBPUSD M5 with disciplined, data-driven logic.

🔍 Key Highlights

Pure Short Strategy: Optimized to trade only GBPUSD sell setups on M5, taking advantage of high-probability momentum shifts.
📈 Quantitative Design: Developed through multi-year historical modeling and robustness testing.
🚫 No Martingale – No Grid – No Arbitrage: Every position is calculated and self-contained.
⚙️ Consistent Execution: Designed to maintain stability across trending and ranging market phases.

📊 Historical Data Insights (for reference only)

Backtests on high-quality tick data (10 years) show:

  • Total trades: 888

  • Win rate: 98.9%

  • Profit factor: 16.01

  • Max drawdown: 8.8%

  • Expected payoff per trade: ~514

These results are from historical backtests and do not guarantee future performance. They are provided to illustrate FalconEdge’s logic and stability.

🧠 Designed For

Traders who want a clean, quantitative system that trades efficiently without excessive exposure or complex settings.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

  • Symbol/Timeframe: GBPUSD / M5

  • Account: ECN / Raw Spread

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Default parameters included — adjust risk per trade to match your capital and goals.

📌 Additional Notes

FalconEdge adapts to volatility in real time, filtering out weak signals during uncertain liquidity conditions. Its structure allows long-term scalability while preserving precision and control on every position.

💡 FalconEdge GBPUSD M5 — built on data, discipline, and precision.
No hype. No shortcuts. Just smart trading logic designed to perform.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BearStrike GBPUSDx
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Uzman Danışmanlar
BearStrike GBPUSD M5 – Quantitative Short Trading System BearStrike is a precision-engineered quantitative Expert Advisor built to exploit consistent bearish movements on GBPUSD M5 through data-driven decision logic and robust multi-year testing. Developed using advanced quantitative methods and validated across 10 years of historical data , BearStrike operates with strict risk parameters — no martingale, no grid, no hedging — ensuring transparency, control, and repeatability. Core Quant L
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt