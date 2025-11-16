Smart Level MT4 (Smart Version) — an MT4 indicator for clustering support/resistance levels and breakouts

Short description An intelligent MT4 indicator that automatically clusters local support and resistance levels, aggregates Highs/Lows on the chosen timeframe (and via Higher Timeframe), filters signals with EMA50, provides breakout signals with a safe distance via ATR (BreakFactor), and offers chart visualization and alerts. Supports Higher Timeframe and automatic removal of outdated objects for a clean chart.

How our package differs from ordinary level indicators

Intelligent clustering: support and resistance levels are formed based on proximity in pips to reduce noise and exclude duplicate or too closely spaced levels.

Automatic High/Low collection: the system automatically consolidates local Highs/Lows on the selected timeframe (and via HigherTimeframe), preserving context from higher timeframes.

Multi-timeframe context: HigherTimeframe support ensures stability and alignment of levels across timeframes.

Trend filter: breakout signals operate only in the direction of the current trend (EMA50), with the option to disable the filter.

Safe breakout distance: BreakFactor is calculated via ATR, reducing the risk of false breakouts.

Smart visualization: clean horizontal lines and Buy/Sell arrows; colors and thickness are customizable.

Auto-cleanup: removal of outdated objects and level updates when the bar changes to keep the chart uncluttered.

Flexible settings: LookBack, TopLevels, ClusterPips, ATRPeriod, BreakFactor, etc. — adaptable to your trading style and instrument.

Auto-refresh of signals: Buy/Sell buffers are synchronized with chart changes for timely reactions.

What problems it solves

False breakouts and market noise: clustering + BreakFactor based on ATR significantly reduces false entries.

Chart clutter: limiting the number of displayed levels (TopLevels) and automatic object cleanup keeps the chart clean.

Incorrect level identification across timeframes: multi-timeframe mode forms and confirms levels on higher TFs.

Trading against the trend: EMA50 filter reduces the likelihood of counter-trend entries.

Adaptation to the instrument: flexible parameters tailor responses to different volatility and trading styles (day trading, scalping, etc.). Installation and setup

1) Install Smart Level MT4 (Smart Version) on the chart of the desired instrument.

Open the settings and specify the desired values:

LookBack: 40

TopLevels: 5

ClusterPips: 4

ATRPeriod: 14

BreakFactor: 0.25

ShowSRLines: true

UseTrendFilter: true

HigherTimeframe: 0 (or 15/30/60 for a higher TF)

EnableAlerts: true

2) How signals appear on the chart

BUY signal is formed when the price breaks above resistance at a sufficient distance from the level and in an uptrend (EMA50 above the price).

SELL signal is formed when the price breaks below support at a sufficient distance and in a downtrend (EMA50 below the price).

BuyBuffer and SellBuffer display arrows on the chart.

3) Interpretation and application

The trend filter improves accuracy in volatile markets.

HigherTimeframe allows building levels on higher TFs for multi-timeframe trading.

BreakFactor and ATRPeriod adapt signals to the instrument and trading style (day trading, scalping, etc.).

4) Settings for trading style

For day trading: LookBack 60–80, TopLevels 6–8, ATR 14–20, BreakFactor 0.25–0.35

For scalping: LookBack 20–30, TopLevels 3–5, ATRPeriod 10, BreakFactor 0.15–0.25

In periods of weak market conditions, increase BreakFactor

5) Risks and notifications

Disable EnableAlerts if you do not want alerts.

Disable UseTrendFilter if you need signals outside the trend (reduced accuracy).

Make sure HigherTimeframe is set correctly to avoid mixing levels.

6) Chart maintenance