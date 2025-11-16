Breakout Panel

# ⚡ Breakout PRO: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Breakout Robot!





**Breakout PRO** is the complete solution for traders seeking a robust, intelligent, and fully customizable breakout strategy. Designed to operate on multiple timeframes, from H1 to W1, this EA is engineered to maximize profits and minimize risks through a unique combination of advanced filters and cutting-edge money management.





🎯 Key Information

✅ Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Timeframe: H6 (6 hours)

✅ Minimum Balance: $100



After purchasing the EA, request the SET file so I can send it to you

## 🎯 Key Features





| Icon | Feature | Description |

|:---:|---|---|

| 🕒 | **Multi-Timeframe Engine** | Trade on H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, and W1 with a single robot. Adapt to any trading style! |

| 📊 | **ATR Volatility Filter** | Avoid sideways markets! The EA only trades when there is sufficient volatility, dramatically increasing the win rate. |

| 🔙 | **Dynamic Lookback** | Configure the EA to analyze 1, 2, or more previous candles, identifying stronger and more reliable breakouts. |

| 💰 | **Automatic Lot Sizing** | Your lot size grows with your account! The EA automatically adjusts the volume for every $100 of balance, scaling your profits. |

| 🧠 | **Smart Martingale** | A recovery system with safety locks. It resets upon reaching lot or margin limits, protecting your capital. |

| 🎨 | **Professional Visual Panel** | Monitor everything in real-time with a beautiful, lightweight, and informative panel: profit, DD, win rate, and much more! |

| ⚡ | **Fast Backtest Mode** | Optimize your setups in record time with a mode that speeds up testing by up to 3x. |





---





## ⚙️ How Does the Strategy Work?





The Breakout PRO uses an enhanced and 100% automated breakout logic:





1. **Period Analysis:** At the start of a new bar (H1, H4, etc.), the EA identifies the high and low of the previous candles (based on the configured lookback).

2. **Volatility Filter:** It measures the current volatility with the ATR indicator. If the market is too flat, it **ignores the signal** and waits for a better opportunity.

3. **Entry Trigger:** If volatility is sufficient, it places the orders:

* **BUY:** If the price breaks the period's high.

* **SELL:** If the price breaks the period's low.

4. **Automatic Management:** Once the order is opened, the EA manages everything for you: Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop to protect your profits.

5. **Recovery Cycle (Optional):** If a trade closes at a loss, the Smart Martingale kicks in, increasing the lot size on the next trade to recover the loss and return to profit faster.





> **The result?** Fewer trades, but with a much higher quality and success rate. It's the perfect combination of patience and precision.





---





## 🎨 Visual Panel: Your Trading Cockpit





Have full control and view all important metrics without leaving the chart!





* **Account Overview:** Balance, Equity, and Total Profit (with dynamic colors).

* **Performance Statistics:** Total trades, Wins, Losses, Win Rate, and Max Drawdown.

* **Trade Status:** See the current lot size and whether recovery mode (Martingale) is active.

* **Lightweight and Fast:** The panel is updated asynchronously and does not affect the robot's performance.





---





## 🧠 Advanced Risk Management





Your safety is our priority. Breakout PRO comes with multiple layers of protection:





* **Auto Lot Sizing:** The risk adjusts to your account size. Smaller accounts use smaller lots.

* **Martingale Reset:** If the lot size hits the broker's maximum limit or if there isn't enough margin, the cycle is **automatically reset** to the initial lot, preventing your account from being wiped out.

* **Margin Check:** Before opening any order, the EA verifies there is sufficient margin, preventing rejected orders and margin calls.





---





## 🔧 Configurable Parameters





Breakout PRO is 100% customizable. Adjust everything to fit your risk profile:





* **Timeframe and Lookback:** Choose the period and number of candles for analysis.

* **ATR Filter:** Enable/disable and configure the filter's sensitivity.

* **Lot Management:** Use a fixed lot or auto-sizing based on balance.

* **Martingale:** Enable/disable, set the multiplier, and the safety lock.

* **Stops and Targets:** Configure TP, SL, and Trailing Stop in points.

* **Panel:** Show/hide the panel and customize its position and colors.

* **Backtest Mode:** Enable for fast optimizations.





---





## 🚀 Recommended Settings





Start with our pre-suggested settings and adjust according to your preference:





* **Conservative Profile:**

* **Timeframe:** D1

* **Lookback:** 2

* **ATR Filter:** Enabled (0.5x)

* **Martingale:** Disabled





* **Moderate Profile (Recommended):**

* **Timeframe:** H4

* **Lookback:** 2

* **ATR Filter:** Enabled (0.4x)

* **Martingale:** Enabled (Multiplier 2.0)





* **Aggressive Profile:**

* **Timeframe:** H1

* **Lookback:** 1

* **ATR Filter:** Disabled

* **Martingale:** Enabled (Multiplier 2.5)





---





**Risk Disclaimer:** Trading in the Forex market involves significant risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account. Use proper risk management appropriate for your capital.





**Get Breakout PRO today and transform the way you trade breakouts!**



