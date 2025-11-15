LVN Crypto BTC Strategy

It is an automated trading system based on LVN (Low Volume Node) simulations. It search for price zones where trading volume is unusually low - these are areas where price can move quickly due

to less resistance.





The strategy simulate CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) analysis, which tracks the difference between buying and selling pressure at different price levels. When it detects strong aggressive buying or selling at

low-volume zones, it enters a trade.





How does it work?





1. Volume Profile Analysis: The bot analyzes the market simulating Volume Profile, which check:

- POC (Point of Control) - the price level with highest trading volume

- VAH (Value Area High) - upper boundary of the main trading range

- VAL (Value Area Low) - lower boundary of the main trading range

- LVN (Low Volume Nodes) - price levels with volume below 30% of POC

2. Entry Signal: The bot looks for aggressive buying/selling moves at LVN zones:

- BUY: When strong buying pressure appears near VAL (support level)

- SELL: When strong selling pressure appears near VAH (resistance level)

3. Timeframes: Trades on M15 (15-minute) and H4 (4-hour) charts

The strategy has strict risk management:





Position Size Configuration:

- "Position size in % of deposit" (DepoRiskPercent):

Controls the base position size as percentage of your account balance.

Default: 10% - To increase position sizes, raise this value (e.g., 50% for larger trades)





- "Maximum capital risk % per trade" (MaxCapitalRiskPercent):

Limits the maximum loss at Stop Loss as percentage of total account.

Default: 0.1% - This parameter REDUCES position size if risk exceeds this limit





How They Work Together:

1. EA first calculates position size based on DepoRiskPercent (e.g., 25% of balance)

2. Then checks if potential loss at SL exceeds MaxCapitalRiskPercent

3. If risk is too high, position size is automatically reduced to stay within risk limit





Example with $10,000 account:

- DepoRiskPercent = 25% → Initial position calculation based on $2,500

- MaxCapitalRiskPercent = 1.0% → Maximum allowed loss = $100

- If calculated position would risk more than $100 at SL, it gets reduced

- Result: Position size adjusted to ensure SL hit = max $100 loss (1% of account)





To Increase Position Sizes:

✓ Increase "DepoRiskPercent" (e.g., 10% → 20%)

✓ Keep "MaxCapitalRiskPercent" at safe level (recommended: 0.1-1% - depends of leverage and size of depo.)





To Reduce Risk Per Trade:

✓ Lower "MaxCapitalRiskPercent" (e.g., 0.1% → 0.6%)

✓ This automatically reduces position sizes to maintain lower risk





Additional Protection:

- Daily trade limit: Maximum n trades per day

- Spread filters to avoid trading during high-spread conditions

- Session filters (e.g., trades mainly during London and NY sessions)

- Position management systems by modifying SL





---

In simple terms: This bot is trying to finds "thin air" price zones where there's little trading activity, waits for strong buying or selling pressure to appear, then jumps in expecting price to move quickly through that