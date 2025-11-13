Desolator PRIME
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Wendell Aganos
- Sürüm: 1.0
Desolator PRIME is the first-generation Expert Advisor in the renowned Desolator series—a precision-driven trading bot engineered for traders who value safety, discipline, and reliable automation. Serving as the foundation of the Desolator family, this EA is designed to deliver consistent performance while keeping risk strictly under control.
Key Features:
First Generation of Desolator Series: The flagship EA that sets the standard for accuracy and reliability.
Fixed SL/TP Only: No grid, no martingale, protecting your capital from risky exposure.
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on 5-Minute Charts: Ideal for capturing high-probability moves in volatile markets.
Smart Technical Engine: Combines to identify precise trade opportunities.
Minimal Configuration: Easy-to-use inputs—set lot size, stop loss, and take profit without complex settings.
Why Choose Desolator PRIME?
Foundation of the Series: Laid the groundwork for future Desolator EAs with a disciplined trading approach.
Capital Protection: Fixed stop loss ensures losses are managed efficiently while locking in gains.
Automated, Plug-and-Play: Attach it to your chart and let it trade automatically without constant supervision.
Recommended Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable)
Stop Loss / Take Profit: 1000 points each (adjustable)
Desolator PRIME marks the beginning of the Desolator series, combining smart technical analysis with risk-conscious trading—ideal for traders seeking a solid first-generation EA with room to grow.
