Some time ago, I had the chance to read a series of research papers from an equity trader who worked at Goldman Sachs. He shared a lot of insight about combining different models, working with market regimes, and exploiting hidden dimensions using Markov-type approaches. Inspired by that material, I tried to turn those ideas into a Python - MT5 framework.

Omega Flow 9 is the result: a free research EA for AUDCAD M15, built around 9 models (3 Main + 3 Meta + 3 Gating). It trades BUY only (unidirectional training) and combines Machine Learning with simple technical filters (Heiken Ashi + Stochastic + News filter) to trigger trades only in specific regimes and trends.

This is not a plug-and-play money printer, but a personal project: a playground for ML + MT5 integration and experimentation. It’s a young framework, with limited live testing so far, but it has passed all my robustness checks and is shared here for transparency, learning, and community feedback.